Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Dehradun Police announces reward for providing information on absconding sister-in-law of senior Congress leader
Crime
Updated:

Dehradun Police announces reward for providing information on absconding sister-in-law of senior Congress leader

Nazia Yusuf is one of the co-accused in the bank fraud case that led to the arrest of senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay’s brother Sachin Upadhyay last year

OpIndia Staff
Dehradun Police have announced a bounty of Rs 1000 for providing information on Nazia Yusuf, the co-accused in the Bank Fraud case
Nazia Yusuf(L), Sachin Upadhyay(R)
41

In a fresh development, the Uttarakhand Police has announced a reward of Rs 1000 for providing information on the former Congress President Kishore Upadhyay’s sister-in-law Nazia Yusuf. Nazia is accused of committing fraud to the tunes of crores and is on the run since the last one year.

press release issued by Dehradun Police

The police issued a press release in which it announced the bounty of Rs 1000 for anyone who gets Nazia arrested or provides vital information to the Dehradun police leading to her arrest. Nazia, wife of Sachin Upadhyay, is charged with serious sections of fraud, the press release said.

“Case number 24/17, 420/467/468/471/120-B is filed against Mrs Nazia Yusuf, wife Mr Sachin Upadhyay, at Bhadwi police station, Rajpur district, Dehradun. The accused is absconding since 19 January 2020,” the official press release said.

The case filed against Nazia is related to the SIT investigation into the fraud committed by her husband Sachin Upadhyay. Sachin was arrested by the police last January. His wife, Nazia is listed as one of the co-accused in the case. She has been absconding since 17 January 2020. The police had launched a wide dragnet to arrest the culprit but when it failed in nabbing her, the ACJM-3 Vibhav Yadav court invoked Section 82 and declared her absconding.

OpIndia first reported the fraud case that led to the arrest of Nazia’s husband

The fraud case was first reported by OpIndia in October 2018, where the detail of the fraud committed by Upadhyay was published. Mukesh Joshi had alleged before the company law board that while he had given a loan of Rs 1.7 crore to the company to purchase land, Sachin Upadhyay didn’t contribute his share. When Mukesh was in hospital following a heart attack caused by financial loss due to Upadhyay’s non-cooperation, Sachin Upadhyay had converted the debt into equity shares, and had allotted the same to his wife, who was made a director of the company by himself. Upadhyay had also removed Mukesh Joshi as director of the company on the same day his wife as appointed.

A case has been registered against Upadhyay under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record].), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code 1860 in Rajpur police station of Dehradun in the year 2017.

Subsequently, Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Kishor Upadhyay’s brother Sachin Upadhyay was arrested in Dehradoon last year in connection with the fraud case. He was arrested on the basis of an SIT formed to probe the charges against him.

