Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has broken his silence on the nonsensical controversy generated by liberal politicians and ‘journalists’ regarding the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Tollywood superstar has congratulated the artist and said that he is elated as an actor that people believed it resembled his character in Gumnami, directed by Srijith Mukherjee.

Source: Twitter

Earlier, politicians from opposition parties and liberal ‘journalists’ had mocked President Kovind after claiming that the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose he had inaugurated was actually that of Prosenjit Chatterjee who had played the character in a movie on the stalwart.

President Kovind soon became the focal point of a targeted attack with the likes of Barkha Dutt, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and Rohini Singh jumping into the scene in their effort to embarrass the President of India.

However, it was more than evident that the portrait, the work of Padma Shree awardee Paresh Maity, was based on the photograph of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It was confirmed by the fact that the legendary freedom fighter’s grand-nephew had shared the same photograph in January 2020.

Now, with Prosenjit Chatterjee himself commenting on the matter, it is a cause for further embarrassment for all those who took the opportunity to generate a targeted campaign against President Kovind.