Friday, January 29, 2021
Farmers should not even move an inch, protests will now spread all over India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the first law will destroy the mandi system and the agricultural markets, the second law will allow unlimited storage of grains and will make it impossible for farmers to negotiate prices. He claimed that the third law will make it impossible for farmers to go to court.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi again lies about farm laws, calls for nationwde protests
Representational image, via PTI
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has held a press conference to speak about the ongoing farmer protests. In the presser, Rahul Gandhi has held the government responsible for the Red Fort violence. Gandhi asked how did the government allow the protestors to enter the Red Fort.

Rahul Gandhi ignored condemning the Red Fort attackers, instead, he lied through his teeth, claiming that the farm laws will ‘destroy the Mandi system, and will prevent the farmers from seeking legal remedies. Begining his presser, Gandhi said that the first law will destroy the mandi system and the agricultural markets, the second law will allow unlimited storage of grains and will make it impossible for farmers to negotiate prices. He claimed that the third law will make it impossible for farmers to go to court. The real provisions of the farm laws and underlying facilities can be read here.

The first farm laws enable farmers to sell their products anywhere in India, not just the local Mandis and APMCs, The government has stated repeatedly that Mandis will stay and the central government is even taking several steps to further empower and develop Mandis. The government has also asserted that MSPs will not be repealed. The amendment essentials commodities act and the promise to abolish APMCs was a part of Congress’ own manifesto in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi further continued his baseless claims, stating that the government is harassing farmers and benefitting certain individuals. He added that the farmer protests will not halt here, but will now be spread to every city all over the country. Rahul Gandhi asserted that only the farmers in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and UP have understood the laws well and hence they are opposing it. He also said that the protestors should not concede an inch to the government.

The Congress has been lying and spreading deliberate misinformation over the farm laws. The reality is that most farmers in several states have welcomed the new laws and the so-called protests are limited to certain specific ‘farmer unions associated with some political parties.

