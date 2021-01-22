Friday, January 22, 2021
Home Sports Cricket 'That is New India,' 'Pujaras's Pooja' and more: Indian cricketer Ashwin and fielding coach...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

‘That is New India,’ ‘Pujaras’s Pooja’ and more: Indian cricketer Ashwin and fielding coach Sridhar share stories from the Sydney test

R Sridhar says that he received some information from the Australian dressing room where they were analyzing Pujara's batting. Hazlewood apparently threw his cap down and said, "Enough of me seeing Pujara again. I have seen enough on the field."

OpIndia Staff
Ravichandran Ashwin shares stories from the draw at Sydney
Image Credit: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter
239

Indian cricket superstar Ravichandran Ashwin shared stories from the tour of Australia on his YouTube channel on Friday. During the 18 minutes and 30 seconds video, the off-spinner narrated entertaining and funny inside stories. The video is in Tamil and subtitles are available in English.

The Indian cricket team’s fielding coach, R Sridhar accompanied Ashwin for the video. Ashwin narrated that prior to the 5th day of the Sydney test, there were already discussions among ‘them’ where they would be having their lunch.

Ashwin recounts that ‘they’ (probably the Australian team although it is not clear precisely who they were, could very well be the ground staff) were already discussing, “India will be done by lunch. So, shall we have the lunch at the hotel?”

R Sridhar says, “India’s team togetherness. I saw that happen on that day 5. One of the most enthralling days of test cricket.” “Then there was Pujara,” he said. Ashwin then says that “Pujara’s Pooja” meant that one was in for a “long day”.

“You won’t let me score? No problem. You will hit my body? No problem. You will hit my finger? No problem. It looks ugly? No problem,” R Sridhar says of Pujara’s “adamant determination”. “We will rename as the Rock of Gibraltar,” says Ashwin. R Sridhar says, “He is a wounded, walking, fighting monk.”

Then, in a hilarious moment, the off-spinner compared Pujara to the Night King from Game of Thrones. “From the first season to the last, he will keep walking everywhere. Why are people even scared of him? He is walking in all slowness. Our Puj is also similar. Slowly walking.” He recounts seeing a meme on the internet where Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins are shown as young men when Pujara walks in to bat and old with grey beard by the time he is done with his innings.

R Sridhar says that he received some information from the Australian dressing room where they were analyzing Pujara’s batting. Hazlewood apparently threw his cap down and said, “Enough of me seeing Pujara again. I have seen enough on the field.”

About the flamboyant Rishabh Pant, Ashwin says, “Two things. One, we get scared. Two, the opponent gets more scared.” The fielding coach heaps praises on the Indian wicket-keeper and applauds his ability to score that many runs against Australia as a youngster with his unorthodox batting style. “That is New India,” he says.

The funniest bit, without a doubt, involved Shardul Thakur. Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian team, called the youngster and said, “Go and tell them that I told this specifically.” Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting at the time. Shivering, Thakur asked Shastri what he should tell them. The message that he needed to convey was that Ashwin should defend against the spinner from one end and Vihari should face the pacers at the other.

“Then out came Shardul charging from the dressing room,” says Ravichandran Ashwin, “He was catching his breath when he reached us.” Shardul then told them, “They told me so many things from the dressing room. But I am not gonna say any of it. You guys are already doing a great job. So, please continue.” Then Ashwin and Sridhar both burst into peels of laughter.

Ashwin recounts that he told Vihari, “We just survived a hostile spell of Pat Cummins. We got tattoos all over our body. We can survive anything from here. We are not gonna go out on our own. Just keep defending and bore them off. Just don’t flash anything outside off. Keep defending. We might get hit but we will come through.”

Ravichandran Ashwin also recalls the unsavoury sledging by Tim Paine. He says that it was the moment when they realised that the Australian team has lost it.

In the episode, the two discussed the 3rd Test Match between India and Australia at Sydney where the Indian team pulled off a draw under extremely difficult conditions due to brilliant batting from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. In the test that followed, the 4th and final test, India pulled off a remarkable victory under extraordinary circumstances after a collective team effort.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAshwin Shardul Thakur
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chiku Pathan is said to be a close aide fo Dawood Ibrahim. He is one of the biggest drug lords of Mumbai and manufactures Mephedrone from multiple factories.
Read more
News Reports

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them
Read more

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Opinions Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

News Reports Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

World OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
Media

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Pune restaurant launches ‘Bullet Thali’ challenge: Eat a 4 kg platter in 60 mins to win a Royal Enfield bike

OpIndia Staff -
The Pune restaurant owner conceptualised the 'Bullet Thali' challenge to bounce back after his business incurred huge losses amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Ministers reportedly walk out of meeting after farmers refuse government’s proposal, 11th round of talks end in a stalemate

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting farmers do not agree to Govt's offer to put the farm laws on hold for two years and forming and committee
Read more
Cricket

‘That is New India,’ ‘Pujaras’s Pooja’ and more: Indian cricketer Ashwin and fielding coach Sridhar share stories from the Sydney test

OpIndia Staff -
Indian cricket superstar Ravichandran Ashwin shared stories from the tour of Australia on his YouTube channel on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ is safe, vaccine led to enhanced immune responses to Covid-19, says medical journal Lancet

OpIndia Staff -
The prestigious medical journal said that Covaxin generated tolerable safety outcomes and enhanced immune responses.
Read more
Crime

‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chiku Pathan is said to be a close aide fo Dawood Ibrahim. He is one of the biggest drug lords of Mumbai and manufactures Mephedrone from multiple factories.
Read more
News Reports

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police books DSGMC president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for embezzlement of Gurdwara funds

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi court had called allegations against Manjinder Singh Sirsa "serious in nature" while ordering probe in November 2020
Read more
News Reports

80% of meat supplied is halal: Meat traders call SDMC’s move to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat ‘unwarranted’

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday SDMC passed order mandating eatries and meat shops to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat
Read more
News Reports

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.
Read more
Opinions

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com