Watch: The historic moment when India secured the victory at Gabba, congratulations pour in from all quarters

The moment when Pant scored the winning runs will be one to savour for all cricket fans. Meanwhile, BCCI has also announced a reward.

OpIndia Staff
India Win
India Win Gabba test. BCCI announced 5 crore bonus (Image: BCCI)
208

Indian Cricket Team has won the Gabba test by 3 wickets. The inexperienced Indian side, which came into the match as underdogs, battled its way to victory thanks to stellar batting displays from Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and others. The moment when Pant scored the winning runs will be one to savour for all cricket fans. Meanwhile, BCCI has also announced a reward.

Following the victory, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs. 5 crore bonus for the team, Secretary Jay Shah mentioned in a tweet. He said, “The BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill.”

PM Modi congratulated Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said, “Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination.”

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly called it a remarkable win and said, “The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.”

Legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar called it one of the greatest series wins and said, “Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence.”

First-team players Bumrah, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, all missed the test due to injuries. However, the inexperienced Indian team fought its way to victory overcoming astonishing odds.

