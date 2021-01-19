Indian Cricket Team has won the Gabba test by 3 wickets. The inexperienced Indian side, which came into the match as underdogs, battled its way to victory thanks to stellar batting displays from Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and others. The moment when Pant scored the winning runs will be one to savour for all cricket fans. Meanwhile, BCCI has also announced a reward.

Following the victory, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs. 5 crore bonus for the team, Secretary Jay Shah mentioned in a tweet. He said, “The BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill.”

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

PM Modi congratulated Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said, “Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination.”

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly called it a remarkable win and said, “The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.”

Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

Legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar called it one of the greatest series wins and said, “Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence.”

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

First-team players Bumrah, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, all missed the test due to injuries. However, the inexperienced Indian team fought its way to victory overcoming astonishing odds.