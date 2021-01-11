Monday, January 11, 2021
‘Is there any shame in the society that worships Shiva’s penis?’: Video of RJD MLA Satish Kumar Das goes viral

RJD MLA Satish Kumar made objectionable remarks on Hindu Gods
RJD MLA Satish Das(Source: YouTube)
Social media sites are awash with an undated viral video of RJD MLA Satish Kumar Das from the Makhdumpur assembly constituency of Jehanabad district of Bihar where he is seen making derogatory remarks on Hindu deities. Das expressed shock over people worshipping Shivaling and made disparaging remarks against Goddess Durga and Holika.

In the viral video, reportedly old, Satish Kumar Das is heard asking if there is any shame left in the society for worshipping Lord Shiva’s penis(Shivaling). Speaking on the Hindu festival of Holi, Das said the daughter of a Dalit house, Holika was raped by a handful of people who later burnt her alive. He further added that people now mark the event by celebrating Holi and applying colors to each other. Das said Holi is such a festival in which the father-in-law and the brother-in-law do not hesitate from touching their daughter-in-law and sister-in-law while applying colors.

Source: YouTube

RJD MLA Satish Das also allegedly made objectionable remarks on Goddess Durga

Besides, Das also made controversial remarks on Goddess Durga. He reportedly said that in a country where 6-year-old, 8-year-old girls are raped, Goddess Durga merely sitting on a lion won’t work. It cannot be established when and in which rally did the RJD leader make such remarks.

The video has, nonetheless, created a stir and discontent among people, with various organizations hitting the streets protesting against the RJD MLA for his objectionable statements. Many organizations also burnt his effigy at Arwal turn and demanded stringent action to be taken against Das for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Notably, MLA Satish Kumar Das is a resident of Gaya district, who won the assembly elections in 2020 from Makhdumpur Assembly constituency on an RJD ticket.

Note: OpIndia cannot confirm the authenticity of the viral video.

