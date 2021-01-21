Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Reports After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

The petition accused the makers of maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh and raised strong objection to the distasteful portrayal of women in the web series.

OpIndia Staff
Mirzapur 2 poster (source: News18)
0

Amazon Prime Video, the over-the-top streaming and rental service of Amazon.com is in deep trouble over shows it is streaming in India. After multiple FIRs were vregistered against the recent Amazon Prime web series ‘Tandav‘, another web-show aired on the platform ‘Mirzapur’ has come under the scanner.

The Supreme Court has sent a notice and sought responses from the makers of the web series and the OTT platform, on a plea complaining over the portrayal of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district in a bad light.

The petition was filed by one Noida-based lawyer SK Kumar, a resident of the Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar accused the makers of “maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh”. He said that Mirzapur has been depicted “as a den of terror and illegal activities”.

“Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses,” said the plea.

The petitioner also raised strong objection to the distasteful portrayal of women in the web series. The series showed a woman hailing from the district having a sexual relationship with the servant and her father-in-law as well. “By showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur,” added the plea.

The show’s first season was launched on Amazon Prime Video on November 16, 2018. The web series depicts the putrescence and rule of mafia dons, and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Its second season was released in October last year.

The court’s notice came shortly after a first information report (FIR) was registered in Uttar Pradesh against Mirzapur’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Bhaumik Gondaliya and Amazon Prime Video for allegedly outraging the religious sentiments, and portraying that a specific community had criminal links.

The FIR, lodged at Mirzapur’s Kotwali Dehat police station on Sunday, was filed after a complaint by local journalist Arvind Chaturvedi.

Arvind Chaturvedi had also accused the makers of the web series of hurting his “religious, social and regional sentiments”, adding that it presented the city of Mirzapur in a poor light. Chaturvedi highlighted that the web series shows abusive content as well as incest and illicit relationships.

Controversy erupts over another Amazon Prime web series Tandav

The petition against Mirzapur comes on the heels of scores of FIRs filed against another Amazon prime web series Tandav which again stirred up objections to the constant attempts by OTT platforms to allow Hinduphobic content.

Over the past few days, FIRs have been filed in Uttar Pradesh’s Luckow and Greater Noida, and another one in Mumbai and one in Bihar against the makers of the web series, which includes director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki and Amazon Prime’s Head of India Originals, Aparna Purohit. They have been accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and spreading caste-based-discrimination.

BJP MP wants action against makers of Mirzapur

Speaking to ANI, BJP Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar said that he is happy that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of complaints against ‘Tandav’ web series, but also demanded that similar action be taken against the makers of ‘Mirzapur’ for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people belonging to the region.

Web series Mirzapur not new to controversies

This is, however, not the first time Mirzapur web series has been marred with controversies. Even before the second season of the series was launched, a call to boycott the show grew after the lead actors in the web series, Ali Fazal had come out to support the violent anti-CAA protests that had eventually culminated into the horrific anti-Hindu riots in northeast Delhi. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
Opinions

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?
Read more

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

How Indian Railways came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who slipped and injured herself: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In just one hour of Ravi's tweet, the Indian Railways managed to get medical assistance for his pregnant wife.

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

Media OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

OpIndia Staff -
The SC notice was issued following a petition complaining about UP's Mirzapur being portrayed in a bad light in the web series
Read more
News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
News Reports

10 months after lockdown started, Lakshadweep reports the first coronavirus case. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The first Covid-19 case in Lakshadweep was reported just a few days after the UT revised its Standard Operating Procedures
Read more
Opinions

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?
Read more
News Reports

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leaders attack BSF, accuse it of working for BJP’s benefit, BSF hits back

OpIndia Staff -
The BSF has responded to allegations meted at the force by TMC leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Has the govt increased interest rate on Kisan Credit Card loan from 7% to 12%

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has 'fact-checked' the claims made by some media portals that interest on Kisan Credit Card loan has been increased.
Read more
News Reports

Union government decides to conduct periodic performance reviews of Jamia faculty, teachers take offence

OpIndia Staff -
Following a union govt notification, Jamia authorities issued an order to subject teachers for periodic review of their performance
Read more
World

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.
Read more
World

Alibaba stocks soar eight per cent after Jack Ma makes his first public appearance since October

OpIndia Staff -
Alibaba stocks soared more than eight per cent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October 2020.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com