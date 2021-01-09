Saturday, January 9, 2021
Updated:

Senior Youth Congress leader calls on Twitter to suspend accounts of BJP leaders after Trump’s suspension

Amusingly enough, Srivatsa was inciting vandalism across the country and celebrating the Jio tower vandals in Punjab.

OpIndia Staff
The suspension of the social media accounts of incumbent US President Donald Trump could have devastating consequences for the social media platforms as for the rest of the world, it is a natter of national sovereignty and not merely ideology. As such, Indians would not have been expected to cheer the actions of the tech oligarchy. However, Youth Congress leaders and sympathizers and ‘journalists’ are calling for more censorship.

Senior Youth Congress leader Srivatsa has called on Twitter India to ban on BJP’s IT-department head Amit Malviya and MP Tejasvi Surya because apparently, “they incite violence and enmity between groups.”

Senior Youth Congress leader Srivatsa wants censorship
Amusingly enough, Srivatsa was inciting vandalism across the country and celebrating the Jio tower vandals in Punjab. But he was not the only one. ‘Eminent intellectual’ Ashok Swain, the academic version of motormouth Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, called for similar censorship in India.

Ashok Swain is at it again

One would have expected journalists, at least, to be wary of such power grabs but not all ‘journalists’ appear averse to censorship.

A ‘journalist’ cheers for censorship

Nearly all social media platforms have banned Donald Trump from their platforms. Twitter, Facebook and others have suspended his accounts on the platforms in the aftermath of the violence at Capitol Hill. People worldwide have criticized the move by the platforms saying that things have gone too far. Twitter specifically was called out for its double standards.

