Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Shaik Rasheed and his aides arrested for hacking AIMIM leader to death in Hyderabad: Here is what happened

The police informed that the main accused Shaik Rasheed is a chef by profession and runs a hotel at MM Pahadi. The two other accused Mohammed Azmath and Syed Imran are also chefs by profession and works with Rasheed in his hotel.

Mohd Abdul Khaleel was the AIMIM block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad (Image source: ABPNews)
The Hyderabad police Monday nabbed the three accused who had brutally hacked Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) MM Pahadi block president, Mohd Abdul Khaleel in full public view on a busy road in Rajendernagar area on Sunday night.

Police furthered that Shaik Rasheed had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakhs from the AIMIM leader to renovate his hotel before the lockdown was imposed last year. Rasheed had been paying interest to Khaleel on a monthly basis. The accused, who had also taken a loan from a few other people, was finding it difficult to repay the amount since his hotel suffered due to the pandemic.

According to the police, the AIMIM leader had been pressurising Rasheed to handover his hotel to him in lieu of the loan amount. This reportedly caused a tiff between them, and the accused along with his associates, hatched a plan to kill Mohammad Khalil.

Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view

Yesterday, disturbing and violent video footage showing the three accused brutally killing Khaleel surfaced on social media. Police had suspected that the killers had followed Khaleel and at around 11:45 pm when he was near pillar no 248 of the PVNR expressway, they pounced on him and attacked him with knives. The murderers, after stabbing the victim, smashed his head with boulders multiple times. The victim died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

