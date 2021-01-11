Monday, January 11, 2021
Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Police suspect the killers had followed Khaleel and around 11.45 pm when he was near pillar no 248 of the PVNR expressway, they pounced on him and attacked him with knives

Jhankar Mohta
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was the AIMIM block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad (Image source: ABPNews)
A disturbing video has surfaced online where three people are seen mercilessly hacking a man to death in full public view on a busy road in Hyderabad. The incident reportedly took place near the PVNR express highway near pillar number 248 at Rajendranagar on Sunday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) MM Pahadi block president, Mohd Abdul Khaleel.

The disturbing and violent video footage the crime shows three men brutally hitting Khaleel on the head with stones. One accused is seen holding a knife in his hand. The victim died on the spot due to multiple injuries. As one can see in the video, there was full public movement at the time of the incident, but the killers remained unfettered.

Note: Disturbing, violent images. Viewer discretion advised.

Police suspect the killers had followed Khaleel and at around 11:45 pm when he was near pillar no 248 of the PVNR expressway, they pounced on him and attacked him with knives. The murderers, after stabbing the victim, smashed his head with boulders multiple times, even as the public watched in horror. No one reportedly dared to intervene as the killers were carrying weapons. After making sure that he was dead, they fled the spot.

Khaleel’s body was shifted to Osmania General hospital by the police later in the night for an autopsy.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, visited the spot immediately after the incident was reported. He confirmed that three people were involved in the crime. DCP Reddy while speaking to media said that the police are trying to nab the accused. He confirmed that the deceased was also a real state agent. The DCP said that the case is being investigated and the police are exploring all possible angles of business, family or political rivalry. Police are also verifying the CCTV cameras near the spot for clues of the suspects. He assured that the accused would be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Rajendranagar constituency party in-charge Mirza Rehmat Baig met the family member’s of Khaleel to pay their condolences and assure justice.

AIMIM leaders meet Khaleel’s family (source: Indtoday)

This is shockingly the second such incident reported from the area in Hyderabad in the last 24 hours. On Sunday morning, the body of a man was found packed into a suitcase and abandoned on the roadside near pillar number 223 of the PVNR Expressway. The deceased was later identified as auto-rickshaw driver Riyaz, who was reported missing on Saturday. CCTV footage showed Riyaz accompanied by two men, who were identified by the family as Syed and Feroz.

