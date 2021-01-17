Shiv Sena to contest West Bengal Assembly elections

Shiv Sena is going to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

So, here is the much awaited update.



After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections.



We are reaching Kolkata soon…!!



Jai Hind, জয় বাংলা ! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 17, 2021

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today took to Twitter to make this announcement. Raut referred to the same as ‘much awaited update’ and said that the party has decided to contest the upcoming elections. “We are reaching Kolkata soon. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla,” he tweeted.

However, it is not yet clear whether the party will contest along with its coalition partner Congress in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Shiv Sena had earlier contested Assembly elections in 2016 and general elections in 2019. Recently, Shiv Sena contested Bihar Assembly elections where it failed to win a single seat.