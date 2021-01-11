Monday, January 11, 2021
After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Plant’s guard marks. Watch

India is chasing a target of 407 against Australia on day 5 of the test series.

OpIndia Staff
Steve Smith removing the guard put up by Rishabh Pant
4

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.

The snippet of the video was shared on Twitter by cricket fan @cricket_badger. The incident happened after the drinks break when the stump camera caught Smith doing the unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Pant had to mark his guard all over again.

Cricket fans were upset over Steve Smith’s action. They slammed the Australian cricketer who was earlier found tampering ball and subsequently banned from all forms of domestic and international cricket for a year in 2018.

People were upset at the lack of sportsman spirit showed by Smith.

The incident comes close on heels of the racist abuse hurled towards Indian players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah by the drunk Australian fans in the stadium.

India is chasing a target of 407 against Australia on day 5 of the test series.

