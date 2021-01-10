Sunday, January 10, 2021
Australian fans resort to racial abuse yet again against Mohammad Siraj, security kicks them out after complain

On Saturday, too, during the 3rd day of the Test match, Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Siraj faces radical abuse in Australia (image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
A day after Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) formally registered a complaint with the match referee David Boon, following racist behaviour of Australian cricket fans towards Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, such a spectacle was yet again witnessed during the 4th Day of the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

After a section of ‘drunk’ Australian supporters hurled racist slurs at Mohammed Siraj, he promptly complained to the on-field umpires. Siraj was supported by all his teammates, including the captain Ajinkya Rahane. The match came to a halt temporarily, with the authorities and security officials desperately trying to find the accused.

When Mohammed Siraj pointed in the direction of the stands, the officials quickly investigated the matter and kicked out a group of 4 men, followed by two others, from the stadium.

The crowd cheered on while the accused were escorted out of the stadium.

What does the rule say?

The ICC policy states, “It shall be a breach of the terms and conditions of entry to the venue for any ticket-holder to engage in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any other person (including players, match officials or spectators) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, nationality, ethnic origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability, marital status and/or maternity status.”

Any such action, on the part of a spectator, can lead to eviction from the ground, future ban on attending any match at the said venue or even criminal prosecution.

BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

Yesterday, during the 3rd day of the Test match, Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse. They, however, complained to the on-field umpire and match referee, only at the end of the day’s play. A official stated, “BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, being abused by a drunk spectator.”

Although the complaint has been filed with the ICC, only the hosts aka Cricket Australia can probe the matter. At the end of the day’s play, the umpires and the referee had a long discussion with the two Indian pacers as well as the Indian captain. Reportedly, Mohammed Siraj was referred to as a ‘monkey’ by a drunk spectator yesterday.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

