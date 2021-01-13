Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

It is pertinent to note that Tauqeer was promoted by the Congress party days ago as the President of the City Congress Committee of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Congress revokes Tuaqeer Ali as the Bulandshahr chief after his video abusing sonia gandhi goes viral
NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali(Source: YouTube)
70

An undated video of a NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali abusing senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Tauqeer, could be seen making abusive remarks against the Congress party and the Gandhi family.

Disclaimer: Abusive language. Viewer discretion advised.


”Rahul Gandhi ki maa ki c**t, Sonia Gandhi ke maa ka bh**da….NSUI ki behen ki c**t..NSUI is not associated with the Congress party. Not even a dog asks about NSUI…you can continue to be their slaves, I am not a one,” Ali says.

It is pertinent to note that Tauqeer was promoted by the Congress party days ago as the President of the City Congress Committee of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The proposal was approved by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress removes Ali as Bulandshahr city chief after his video abusing Sonia Gandhi goes viral

The party was left red-faced after the video of its recently-appointed Bulandshahr chief abusing the party president Sonia Gandhi went viral on the internet.

In the light of the viral video in which Ali is seen abusing senior Congress members, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu has revoked Ali’s appointment as the Bulandshahr city chief. Ali had later offered an apology but the party has not responded on it so far.

Searched termstauqeer ali nsui, tauqueer ali nsui viral video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

