An undated video of a NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali abusing senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Tauqeer, could be seen making abusive remarks against the Congress party and the Gandhi family.

Disclaimer: Abusive language. Viewer discretion advised.



”Rahul Gandhi ki maa ki c**t, Sonia Gandhi ke maa ka bh**da….NSUI ki behen ki c**t..NSUI is not associated with the Congress party. Not even a dog asks about NSUI…you can continue to be their slaves, I am not a one,” Ali says.

It is pertinent to note that Tauqeer was promoted by the Congress party days ago as the President of the City Congress Committee of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के सभी नवनियुक्त जिला व शहर अध्यक्षों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं pic.twitter.com/uhM8UgzTtk — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) January 9, 2021

The proposal was approved by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress removes Ali as Bulandshahr city chief after his video abusing Sonia Gandhi goes viral

The party was left red-faced after the video of its recently-appointed Bulandshahr chief abusing the party president Sonia Gandhi went viral on the internet.

In the light of the viral video in which Ali is seen abusing senior Congress members, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu has revoked Ali’s appointment as the Bulandshahr city chief. Ali had later offered an apology but the party has not responded on it so far.