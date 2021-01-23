Farmer leaders have claimed that they have received the approval of the Delhi Police to conduct a tractor parade in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day. The routes are largely decided but details of the matter are yet to be finalized. Yogendra Yadav made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.

26 जनवरी किसान इस देश में पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस परेड करेगा।पांच दौर की वार्ता के बाद ये सारी बातें कबूल हो गई हैं। सारे बैरिकेड खुलेंगे, हम दिल्ली के अंदर जाएंगे और मार्च करेंगे। रूट के बारे में मोटे तौर पर सहमति बन गई है: किसान प्रतिनिधियों और पुलिस की बैठक के बाद योगेंद्र यादव pic.twitter.com/oUMaU1qmq5 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 23, 2021

“Tractor parades likely to start from Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border points. Details of the march will be finalised tonight,” farmer leaders are reported to have said. According to Darshan Pal, farmer leaders have been permitted to enter Delhi and march up to 100 kilometer on each route.

The tractor parade will commence at 10 am on the 26th of January and will witness the participation of around 2 lakh tractors, reports say. Farmers from many districts of Punjab are reportedly starting from their places with tractors.

Delhi Police has now issued a statement that appears to contradict what the farmer leaders are claiming. Delhi Police has said that no proposal has been submitted to them in writing regarding the routes of the proposed rally.

Protesting farmers have not given us anything in writing regarding the route (of proposed tractor rally on January 26), say Delhi Police https://t.co/DcPJ7RFoF6 pic.twitter.com/bp0IVgkeZT — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Sonipat Police has said that they have taken adequate measures for the Tractor Parade and adequate manpower has been deployed.

For tractor yatra, Sonipat Police has taken adequate measures. We have deployed sufficient manpower in sub-division levels, especially from Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) to Singhu border: Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/SzO3UzqroC — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

There was an incident on Friday where a masked man was paraded by ‘farmer leaders’ to claim that there was a conspiracy to murder them. Later, the masked man identified as one Yogesh said that he was held captive by the ‘farmer leaders’ and thrashed brutally in order to coerce him into making the false claims.

Note: The report has been updated with relevant information