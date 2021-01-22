Friday, January 22, 2021
‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

Antifa has been marching under the banners of "f**k Biden" while rampaging through the streets of Seattle and Portland. The Democrat Party office in Oregon was vandalized as well with windows and doors smashed.

OpIndia Staff
Antifa continues its rampage in Oregon
Image Credit: The Oregonian (@Oregonian)
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts in the USA following a spell of intense rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden’s inauguration as president. The suspended accounts had thousands of followers on the platform.

Antifa has been marching under the banners of “f**k Biden” while rampaging through the streets of Seattle and Portland. The Democrat Party office in Oregon was vandalized as well with windows and doors smashed. “We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” a banner said. Another said, “We are ungovernable”.

Antifa marches in Oregon
Antifa marches in Oregon (Image Credit: The Oregonian)

In Seattle, Antifa burnt an American flag as they scrawled graffiti and smashed windows. “F—k Trump, f—k Biden too, they don’t give a f—k about you,” they chanted. “Calling for unity with people who actively want to harm people is disgusting,” a woman told The Seattle Times. The first Starbucks store, which is a great tourist attraction, was damaged as well.

Journalist Andy Ngo has shared footage of the riots that occurred in Oregon. In the video, masked individuals dressed in black can be spotted smashing windows. The Police have arrested only three in Seattle and eight in Portland, as per reports.

The Seattle Police have shared photographs of shattered windows at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street. A man has been arrested as well in connection with the damaged Starbucks store.

Joe Biden had promised during his presidential campaign that such riots would stop if he is voted to power and blamed Donald Trump for the same. It remains to be seen precisely when such rioting comes to an end which has been constant ever since the death of George Floyd months ago. But it’s clear that Joe Biden will receive help from Big Tech in pursuance of his goal as Twitter has banned Antifa accounts only after he assumed office.

