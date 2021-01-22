Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts in the USA following a spell of intense rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden’s inauguration as president. The suspended accounts had thousands of followers on the platform.

Breaking: @Twitter has suspended several prominent #antifa accounts. @TheBaseBK is one of them. The Base is an extremist bookstore in Brooklyn, NY that has been used as an antifa training center. pic.twitter.com/CeCIhzpJBQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Antifa has been marching under the banners of “f**k Biden” while rampaging through the streets of Seattle and Portland. The Democrat Party office in Oregon was vandalized as well with windows and doors smashed. “We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” a banner said. Another said, “We are ungovernable”.

Antifa marches in Oregon (Image Credit: The Oregonian)

In Seattle, Antifa burnt an American flag as they scrawled graffiti and smashed windows. “F—k Trump, f—k Biden too, they don’t give a f—k about you,” they chanted. “Calling for unity with people who actively want to harm people is disgusting,” a woman told The Seattle Times. The first Starbucks store, which is a great tourist attraction, was damaged as well.

Journalist Andy Ngo has shared footage of the riots that occurred in Oregon. In the video, masked individuals dressed in black can be spotted smashing windows. The Police have arrested only three in Seattle and eight in Portland, as per reports.

Portland: Watch shocking footage of #antifa smashing up the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters. They bring weapons while their comrades use umbrellas to block surveillance video. Video by @Julio_Rosas11. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KdNNRgIEV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

The Seattle Police have shared photographs of shattered windows at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street. A man has been arrested as well in connection with the damaged Starbucks store.

Police have arrested a man in the 1900 block of Pike Place for investigation of burglary and for the property damage seen in these photos. pic.twitter.com/l2HnB4Tvp5 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Joe Biden had promised during his presidential campaign that such riots would stop if he is voted to power and blamed Donald Trump for the same. It remains to be seen precisely when such rioting comes to an end which has been constant ever since the death of George Floyd months ago. But it’s clear that Joe Biden will receive help from Big Tech in pursuance of his goal as Twitter has banned Antifa accounts only after he assumed office.