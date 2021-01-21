On January 21, RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh and his followers were sent back to Bihar by Uttar Pradesh police when they refused to follow instructions. The incident took place in Kaimur, where RJD's Sudhakar Singh tried to march through the UP border with hundreds of farmers who reportedly came from Odisha to join protests.

UP Police stopped him saying that Section 144 is in force in UP and protests are prohibited. They asked him to use vehicles instead. However, Singh was adamant that he would only march on foot. The UP Police ordered them to move back into Bihar, barring them from entering UP.

As per the reports, UP police repeatedly urged them to go to their destinations in Delhi on vehicles as there was Section 144 imposed in the region. RJD workers blocked the road and started raising slogans against UP police and administration. UP Police did not pay heed to the slogans and pushed the group back into Bihar.

Odisha farmers were allowed to move in vehicles

ASP Prem Chand of Chandauli district in UP said that Section 144 was imposed in UP and there were restrictions on protest marches and gatherings. The farmers who wanted to go to Delhi on vehicles were allowed to go. He further added that there were some RJD workers, including MLA Singh, who were sent back to Bihar.

RJD blamed UP and the central government for the alleged mistreatment

MLA Sudhakar Singh blamed the UP government and Center for alleged mistreatment by UP police. He alleged that the government claims that the farmers from Bihar are not protesting in Delhi. However, the UP government is stopping the farmers of Bihar from reaching Delhi. “Thousands of farmers entered UP with me but we were stopped by the police.” He also alleged that the UP police used abusive language towards him.