Via Getty, a Trump supporter wearing mask and headgear of a goat, whose picture storming the US Capitol went viral, has now claimed that he targeted the federal government building of the US to seek justice for Kashmir.

“This was for Kashmir. This was for capitalists oppressing the poor. This was a warning for Modi. This was not for Trump,” read the tweet by Via Getty that had attracted over 25k retweets by the time this report was filed.

In few subsequent tweets, Getty said that he was angry with Trump for supporting Modi over India’s policies in Kashmir, and he had actually stormed the US Capitol to pull out Trump by holding him by his golden hair, but was confused for being a Trump supporter.

To prove his point, Getty has said that it was him who was waving the lone Indian flag during the storming of the Capitol Hill. “It was to signal that my actions were in the context of India, not US,” Getty tweeted in reply to a person who asked what was the proof.

“Black Lives Matter, Muslim Lives Matter, Rainbow Matters, Agriculture Matters, Death to Racists, Smash Brahminical Patriarchy,” was the last tweet posted from the account that was gaining 2000 followers each minute.

Getty, a 21-year-old rebel according to the Twitter bio whose pronounces are “they”, posted his their clarifications on Twitter after his 12-hour block by the micro-blogging site was over. The tweet has gone viral and Getty now also has a blue tick i.e. their Twitter account has been verified.

The 21 years old rebel had updated his their profile picture that showed a raised fist in red background while the cover picture had a collage of various personalities including Afzal Guru, who had attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001.

Realizing that Getty’s act was no different from what Afzal did in 2001, and that for the right cause, various posters of Getty have reportedly been printed and pasted all over JNU back in India.

Various students and professors of JNU i.e. Jawaharlal Nehru University – a liberal safe space in Delhi where no one except a liberal is allowed to speak – have spoken out in support of Getty, and other possible protestors like him who tried to siege Capitol Hill, and hailed his/her/their/its actions.

“We have to make a distinction between people like Getty and other Trump supporters. One was trying to save democracy and speak up for the oppressed while others were trying to subvert democracy and carrying out a fascist agenda,” Mahmood Bhaskar, professor of neo-African Fairness Cream studies told OpIndia over phone.

“Getty hum sharminda hain, tere defamers zinda hain,” said a student leader supporting Getty and decrying all those who termed the 21 years old global rebel as an arsonist and criminal.

The JNU community, along with entire global woke community, is convinced that Getty is speaking the truth and was fighting for Kashmir, because they say so. “Them holding the Indian flag is indeed the greatest proof,” said a JNU student Anand Sanghnot, “Holding Indian flag but idolising Afzal Guru is not inconsistent – we saw during the Shaheen Bagh and anti-CAA protests.”

JNU will not celebrate Republic Day and will instead celebrate We Are All Getty Day, as per the latest reports.