Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Variety Satire Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU
Editor's picksFeaturedVarietySatire
Updated:

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.

Rahul Roushan
Viral image of man with goat-eque headgear who stormed into the Capitol Hill (image Via Twitter)
758

Via Getty, a Trump supporter wearing mask and headgear of a goat, whose picture storming the US Capitol went viral, has now claimed that he targeted the federal government building of the US to seek justice for Kashmir.

“This was for Kashmir. This was for capitalists oppressing the poor. This was a warning for Modi. This was not for Trump,” read the tweet by Via Getty that had attracted over 25k retweets by the time this report was filed.

In few subsequent tweets, Getty said that he was angry with Trump for supporting Modi over India’s policies in Kashmir, and he had actually stormed the US Capitol to pull out Trump by holding him by his golden hair, but was confused for being a Trump supporter.

To prove his point, Getty has said that it was him who was waving the lone Indian flag during the storming of the Capitol Hill. “It was to signal that my actions were in the context of India, not US,” Getty tweeted in reply to a person who asked what was the proof.

“Black Lives Matter, Muslim Lives Matter, Rainbow Matters, Agriculture Matters, Death to Racists, Smash Brahminical Patriarchy,” was the last tweet posted from the account that was gaining 2000 followers each minute.

Getty, a 21-year-old rebel according to the Twitter bio whose pronounces are “they”, posted his their clarifications on Twitter after his 12-hour block by the micro-blogging site was over. The tweet has gone viral and Getty now also has a blue tick i.e. their Twitter account has been verified.

The 21 years old rebel had updated his their profile picture that showed a raised fist in red background while the cover picture had a collage of various personalities including Afzal Guru, who had attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001.

Realizing that Getty’s act was no different from what Afzal did in 2001, and that for the right cause, various posters of Getty have reportedly been printed and pasted all over JNU back in India.

Various students and professors of JNU i.e. Jawaharlal Nehru University – a liberal safe space in Delhi where no one except a liberal is allowed to speak – have spoken out in support of Getty, and other possible protestors like him who tried to siege Capitol Hill, and hailed his/her/their/its actions.

“We have to make a distinction between people like Getty and other Trump supporters. One was trying to save democracy and speak up for the oppressed while others were trying to subvert democracy and carrying out a fascist agenda,” Mahmood Bhaskar, professor of neo-African Fairness Cream studies told OpIndia over phone.

Getty hum sharminda hain, tere defamers zinda hain,” said a student leader supporting Getty and decrying all those who termed the 21 years old global rebel as an arsonist and criminal.

The JNU community, along with entire global woke community, is convinced that Getty is speaking the truth and was fighting for Kashmir, because they say so. “Them holding the Indian flag is indeed the greatest proof,” said a JNU student Anand Sanghnot, “Holding Indian flag but idolising Afzal Guru is not inconsistent – we saw during the Shaheen Bagh and anti-CAA protests.”

JNU will not celebrate Republic Day and will instead celebrate We Are All Getty Day, as per the latest reports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsus capitol hill, capitol hill violence
Rahul Roushanhttp://www.rahulroushan.com
A well known expert on nothing. Opinions totally personal. RTs, sometimes even my own tweets, not endorsement. #Sarcasm. As unbiased as any popular journalist.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Alt News cofounder caught spreading fake news on ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ amid US Capitol Hill violence

OpIndia Staff -
While PM Modi had referred to Trump using 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' before 2016 elections, Alt News keeps claiming he endorsed Trump
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed and celebrated by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

Recently Popular

Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
World

USA: 4 persons reported dead in Capitol Hill violence, Congress’ formal certification of Biden victory expected to be finished soon

OpIndia Staff -
There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. And a woman is reported to have been shot.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Alt News cofounder caught spreading fake news on ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ amid US Capitol Hill violence

OpIndia Staff -
While PM Modi had referred to Trump using 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' before 2016 elections, Alt News keeps claiming he endorsed Trump
Read more
News Reports

UP ATS arrests Rohingya man Azizul Haq living in India for 20 years using forged documents

OpIndia Staff -
The man named Azizul Haq had travelled to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia using forged Indian passports.
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed and celebrated by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Frenzied supporters of President Donald Trump attack media covering the US Capitol Hill chaos

OpIndia Staff -
Unreal scene have emerged from outside the US Capitol Hill with Trump supporters wreaking havoc
Read more
World

45% Republicans support storming of Capitol Hill, 69% don’t blame Trump, polls show great political divide: Details

OpIndia Staff -
According to YouGov polls, forty-five per cent of Republicans, and one in five voters, support the storming of Capitol Hill.
Read more
News Reports

‘Messiah’ in trouble: BMC files case against Sonu Sood over Juhu property

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Sood accused of flouting BMC norms in converting Juhu building into a hotel.
Read more
News Reports

‘Disgraceful, wrong’: World leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol Hill, call for a smooth transition of power

OpIndia Staff -
World Leaders have condemned the violence in Washington DC's Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
Read more
Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more
Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC MLA slaps journalist for publishing report that he did not like, media persons come out in protest

OpIndia Staff -
TMC MLA Anant Deb Adhikari allegedly slapped the journalist Somnath Chakraborty because he did not like a news report published about his comments on the Zilla Prasishad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com