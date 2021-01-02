Dr Mudassir Nisar Lambe, a trustee at Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah and a member of the Waqf Board, has been accused of raping a woman. Consequently, a case has been registered against him by the Mahim Police. According to some reports, the victim is a Shiv Sena leader while others identify her only as a social worker.

Maharashtra: A case has been registered against Dr Mudassir Nisar, trustee of Mumbai's Mahim Dargah and member of Waqf Board for allegedly raping a woman. — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

The Navi Mumbai based social worker alleged that the incident occurred in January 2020. However, she waited till October for him to keep his word of marrying her. When he did not, she went forward with the FIR. As per reports, Nisar had administered an injection which had turned her semiconscious. Then, he had proceeded to rape her.

The 33-year old victim alleged that when she threatened to file an FIR, he promised that he would marry her and later threatened her with dire consequences. Nisan has been booked on charges of rape, causing hurt by means of poison and criminal intimidation.

The victim also said that her husband had divorced her when he found out about the incident. A video is also reported to have gone viral where the victim says that she will end her life if denied justice.