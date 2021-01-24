Sunday, January 24, 2021
Home World While India administers over a million vaccine doses in a week, Pakistan awaits its...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

While India administers over a million vaccine doses in a week, Pakistan awaits its ‘unsafe gift’ from China

Pakistan is world's fifth most populous country but it is amongst the 51 countries which is yet to start immunisation program for its citizens.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan awaits coronavirus vaccine doses from China
134

India has administered a million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines to its frontline workers in just about a week. However, our neighbour next door Pakistan is still to get its first doses of vaccines delivered.

In April 2020, when the pandemic had just started to spread across the world, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had to inform his citizens that social media messages which claimed Allah has made Pakistanis such that coronavirus won’t affect them were fake. He had asked Pakistanis not to be afraid. “Aapne gabhrana nahi hai. It is our belief that life and death are in the hands of Allah,” he had said adding that the government will help the doctors and nurses in their ‘jihad’ against Coronavirus.

However, as rest of the world is already getting its coronavirus vaccine, Pakistan is yet to receive its first ‘gift’ from its friend China.

China promises vaccines to Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi last week announced that China has promised to provide 5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine by January 31.

Pakistan has approved the emergency use of SinoPharm vaccine to be administered to its citizens. A Chinese doctor, Dr Tao Lina, had earlier this month said that SinoPharm vaccine developed by China is the ‘most unsafe’ vaccine with as many as 73 side effects. However, soon his social media post mysteriously disappeared from Weibo, a Twitter-like platform for China. Some of the side effects of SinoPharm vaccine listed by him were pain around the injection area, headache, high blood pressure, the loss of vision and taste, and urinary incontinence.

World Health Organisation is yet to consider China’s SinoPharm and Sinovac vaccine for emergency approval.

The second vaccine, Sinovac, has also had efficacy issues. As per reports, the last-stage trials of the Sinovac vaccine in Brazil noted that the vaccine’s efficacy is around 50.38% and not 78% as claimed by China. The true efficacy rate is still unclear. 

Interestingly, Turkey reported an efficacy rate for Sinovac at 91.25%, and Indonesia reported 65.3%. In its recent statements, Brazil said that the level of efficacy is greater in some cases compared to others. Because of such mismatch in numbers and uncertainty over the data available in the public domains, some countries have decided to put the vaccine under review and pause the rollouts. The scientists have urged the company to release more information.

Chinese vaccine maker CanSino offers deal to Pakistan

Meanwhile, Chinese vaccine maker CanSino has offered 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. It is apparently a single-shot vaccine and has promised preferential pricing to Pakistan. Other vaccines have dual dose and require specific temperature to store the vaccines.

It is imperative to note here that CanSino vaccine is yet to declare its efficacy results from Phase 3 trials. CanSino and other Chinese developers had to reach out to other countries for Phase 3 testing trials. Eventually, CanSino started its late-stage trials in Pakistan, Russia, Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

CanSino has enrolled 17,500 participants few days back for Phase 3 trials in Pakistan. These results in Pakistan are likely to be the earliest results of CanSino’s protection against COVID-19.

Pakistan is world’s fifth most populous country but it is amongst the 51 countries which is yet to start immunisation program for its citizens.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan coronavirus immunisation, pakistan CanSino vaccine, sinpharm vaccine, cansino vaccine result
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi says if farmers and labourers are strong, India does not need to deploy armed forces at Indo-China border

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that if India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, China would never dare to come inside India.
Read more
News Reports

Photograph of PM Modi landing in Kolkata goes viral, clocks over 1 million likes on Facebook in less than 24 hours

Dibakar Dutta -
The photograph was captured after PM Modi reached Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on 'Parakram Diwas'
Read more

How to be “Godi media”? Learn from American ‘liberals’

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
It’s a classic case of projection. Liberals see their opponents as they themselves are. Fawning over their leaders in a way that would rival North Korean state television.

From Rafale jets to Bangladesh contingent: Here is what will make 2021 Republic Day Parade special

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rafale jets, Bangladesh Armed Forces, Ram Mandir and VIjaynagar Tableau are the few main attractions of Republic Day parade this year

‘Groping a minor without skin contact is not sexual assault’: Read details of the justification used by the Bombay High Court to deliver the...

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court in a recent verdict has ruled that groping without skin-to-skin contact is not sexual assault.

Tauseef, who was caught on camera shooting Nikita Tomar, claims she was killed by her own family in ‘honour killing’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Mehak Sahni on behalf of Tauseef has claimed that the investigation against him is politically motivated and he is being 'wrongly dragged' in the 'love jihad' angle.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Politics

Watch: Taking offence at Jai Shree Ram slogans, Mamata Banerjee walks off stage even as PM Modi and Bengal Governor look on

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with PM Modi, lamented "being disrespected" because she heard Jai Shree Ram slogans
Read more
News Reports

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Farmer protestor writes to PM Modi’s mother requesting her to order the PM to scrap the farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Harpreet Singh said that mothers can pull the ear of son, and hoped that Modi's mother will order the PM to 0revoke the farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police grants permission for Tractor Parade by farmer protesters on Republic Day: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Permission has been granted to the farmer protesters to conduct a tractor parade at Delhi on Republic Day, said Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists hiding in launch pads to infiltrate into India to carry out attacks: Intelligence reports

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence reports say that terrorists have been given clear instructions to carry out attacks on Army installations in Kashmir.
Read more
World

‘This is Tulsi Gabbard’: Former US Congresswoman announces the launch of her podcast

OpIndia Staff -
On the 22nd of January, she released a video on YouTube announcing that 'This is Tulsi Gabbard' will be launched soon.
Read more
World

While India administers over a million vaccine doses in a week, Pakistan awaits its ‘unsafe gift’ from China

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan is world's fifth most populous country but it is amongst the 51 countries which is yet to start immunisation program for its citizens.
Read more
News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
Media

Russian Government metaphorically spanks Shekhar Gupta’s The Print for peddling fake news, advises editors to focus on facts, not flashy headlines

OpIndia Staff -
MFA, Russia said that The Print's "attempt to create a sensation from nothing failed and looked ludicrous and helpless."
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi says if farmers and labourers are strong, India does not need to deploy armed forces at Indo-China border

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that if India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, China would never dare to come inside India.
Read more
News Reports

Photograph of PM Modi landing in Kolkata goes viral, clocks over 1 million likes on Facebook in less than 24 hours

Dibakar Dutta -
The photograph was captured after PM Modi reached Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on 'Parakram Diwas'
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Bishop stokes controversy by recommending Church-backed candidate to CPI for assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Jacob Manathodath wrote a 'confidential letter' to CPI endorsing the candidature of a Catholic industrialist for Kerala polls
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com