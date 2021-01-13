Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home News Reports China's corona vaccine under trial in Brazil has shown less than 60% efficacy: Reports
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China’s corona vaccine under trial in Brazil has shown less than 60% efficacy: Reports

Butantan biomedical centre in Sao Paulo had partnered with China's Sinovac to test and produce the vaccine in Brazil.

OpIndia Staff
China's Covid Vaccine candidate has shown efficacy rate less than 60%, says report
Covid Vaccine from China is less thn 60% effective, say reports (Image: Reuters)
4

Trials in Brazil have suggested that China’s Covid vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than expected. The reports suggest that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech has a general efficacy of less than 60%.

As per a Reuters report, Sao Paulo’s Butantan Biomedical Centre, which has patterned with Sinovac for the trial and production of the Chinese vaccine, called the ‘60%’ efficacy reports purely speculative. The organisation, which is running a later stage trial, had earlier stated that the vaccine has shown a 78% efficacy rate against mild cases and entirely prevented severe cases. However, independent experts have demanded more transparency and called it an ‘incomplete disclosure’. Sinovac’s vaccine candidate is named as ‘CoronaVac’.

Last week’s report published in state-sponsored news website UOL

Butantan claims report is ‘speculative’

Butantan Biomedical Centre had partnered with Sinovac to test and produce the vaccine in Brazil. The centre said that the report of lower efficacy rate is “purely speculative” and it will release a complete set of results on Tuesday 15:45 GMT (21:45 IST). Director of the Butantan biomedical centre, Dimas Covas said that ongoing analysis had shown a new general efficacy rate in addition to the clinical efficacy announced in the first week of January.

Complete set of data to be revealed this week

Along with Sinovac, AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University have applied for emergency use authorization for their Brazil vaccine. News website UOL talked to Covas on Monday who said that Butantan prioritized getting the data to Anvisa, health regulator of Brazil while analyzing the results in parallel. He further added that the complete data would be released to a scientific conference this week.

On Saturday, Anvisa had said that CoronaVac lacked some relevant information for analysis of the study including age, gender and comorbidities of the volunteers. The federal agency that is managing the trial had raised questions about its independence that has added the tensions between Sao Paulo officials and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Further, there are concerns over the vaccines developed by Chinese producers as they are not subject to the same public scrutiny compared to European and US alternatives.

Turkey and Indonesia have chosen CoronaVac

As per the reports, Turkey and Indonesia have also chosen CoronaVac. Indonesia has already given approval for the vaccine emergency use on Monday based on interim data that showed the vaccine is 65% effective. On the other hand, Turkey had ordered 50 million doses of the vaccine and so far received 3 million shots. Prof. Vedat Bulut, Turkish Medical Association (TTB) Secretary-General said in a statement that the World Health Organization states that a Covid vaccine should be minimum 50 percent effective to be eligible for the mass use.

Germany-based neuroscientist Çağhan Kızıl, said on Twitter that the efficacy rate of the Chinese vaccine is even lesser than what it is being said. He said, the actual efficacy rate of the vaccine stands at 50.38 percent. He further added that the efficacy rate of 78 percent is for the mild cases and it is not possible to comment properly without checking the fully explained data.

Covid-19 in Brazil

Brazil has so far reported 81,31,612 Covid-19 cases. 79,28,032 people have recovered so far and 2,03, 580 people have lost their lives to the infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCovid Vaccine trial, Brazil vaccine trials, Vaccine registration
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.
Read more
News Reports

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

OpIndia Staff -
Uganda is scheduled to undergo presidential elections in two days.
Read more

Elon Musk keeps his promise as Tesla registers office in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
American electric car giant Tesla has finally come to India.

Cow smugglers in UP attack police, tie female constable’s neck and drag her, Ikram, Zaid and others booked for conspiracy: Details

Crime Dibakar Dutta -
The Mwana police have arrested three people, including two women, after cow smugglers dragged a female constable by the neck.

Donald Trump was not suspended by Twitter for actually calling for violence: Here is the brain-dead conjecture Twitter used as an excuse

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The precise justification offered by Twitter for suspending Donald Trump from the platform went largely unnoticed.

A ‘farmer leader’ who had openly extended support to Congress in 2019 is now on SC appointed committee: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bharatiya Kisan Union had supported the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bhupinder Singh Mann is a member.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

China’s corona vaccine under trial in Brazil has shown less than 60% efficacy: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sao Paulo's Butantan Biomedical Centre had earlier stated that Sinovac's vaccine candidate is 78% effective in mild cases.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.
Read more
News Reports

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

OpIndia Staff -
Uganda is scheduled to undergo presidential elections in two days.
Read more
News Reports

BMC cites Sonu Sood as a habitual offender in its affidavit to Bombay HC. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Sood's plea to save the illegal constructions in his hotel will be heard by Bombay High Court on January 13.
Read more
Sports

First time in eight years, Manchester United tops the Premier League after its victory over Burnley

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United, for the first time since they last won the title in 2012-13 under Sir Alex Ferguson, is now leading the title race after they secured a comfortable victory against Burnley.
Read more
News Reports

Elon Musk keeps his promise as Tesla registers office in India

OpIndia Staff -
American electric car giant Tesla has finally come to India.
Read more
Crime

Cow smugglers in UP attack police, tie female constable’s neck and drag her, Ikram, Zaid and others booked for conspiracy: Details

Dibakar Dutta -
The Mwana police have arrested three people, including two women, after cow smugglers dragged a female constable by the neck.
Read more
Entertainment

Telugu Film Producers Council asks Govt to include film industry in the category of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Govt of India and state govts are also receiving good revenue from the film industry, argued the Telugu Film Producers Council
Read more
Social Media

Donald Trump was not suspended by Twitter for actually calling for violence: Here is the brain-dead conjecture Twitter used as an excuse

OpIndia Staff -
The precise justification offered by Twitter for suspending Donald Trump from the platform went largely unnoticed.
Read more
Politics

A ‘farmer leader’ who had openly extended support to Congress in 2019 is now on SC appointed committee: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Bharatiya Kisan Union had supported the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bhupinder Singh Mann is a member.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com