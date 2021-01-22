Yogi Adityanath most popular CM in India Today Mood of the Nation survey

Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the most popular Chief Minister in the country for the third consecutive time in the India Today ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey. Mamata Banerjee, with West Bengal Assembly elections around the corner, has slipped to 4th position behind Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the race for ‘Best CM’.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh received 24 per cent of the votes, up from 18 per cent the last time around. Arvind Kejriwal received 15 per cent of the votes, Jagan Reddy received 11 while Mamata Banerjee received only 9 per cent of the votes in the latest ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey.

Yogi Adityanath emerges as most popular choice for ‘best CM’ in India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey

Other insights from the Mood of the Nation Survey

According to the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll, almost three-fourth of the citizens of the country who participated in the survey were happy about the Modi government’s handling of the economic crisis. The MOTN survey has found that 73 per cent of Indians are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The survey said that 23% of respondents said it was outstanding, while 50% found it good. In terms of approval ratings, PM Modi seems to enjoy the approval of 74% Indians, only a marginal dip from the 78% found in August 2020 survey.

The MOTN survey said that as many as 67 per cent of Indians are satisfied with the way the central government handled the economic distress caused by the pandemic. Twenty per cent of respondents called it outstanding, while 47 per cent said it was good.

The survey also predicted that if elections were to be held today, the BJP would return back to power with a huge margin. The Mood of the Nation poll shows that the BJP would win 291 seats – eight more than what it had got in the August 2020 edition of the Mood of the Nation poll. As per the latest MOTN survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win 321 seats, up from 316 predicted in August.

Rajdeep Sardesai was ‘baffled’ by these numbers. In August 2020 as well, Sardesai had declared the numbers ‘bewildering’.