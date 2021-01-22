Yesterday, India Today published the results of their biennial ‘Mood of The Nation’ poll, the first one in 2021. The results are ‘surprising’ for many so-called ‘secular-liberal’ media persons who were probably hoping that the pandemic and subsequent economic hardships will perhaps make Indians ‘hate’ the Modi government.

Almost a year after the Chinese pandemic stuck the country, the India Today-Karvy Insights had carried out their biennial ‘Mood of the Nation’ poll. The poll, published on Thursday, comes just after Chinese pandemic that has struck the country, it was revealed how Indians have expressed their resounding satisfaction with the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India Today-Karvy Insights ‘Mood of the Nation’ Survey:

According to the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll, almost three-fourth of the citizens of the country who participated in the survey were happy about the Modi government’s handling of the economic crisis. The MOTN survey has found that 73 per cent of Indians are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The survey said that 23% of respondents said it was outstanding, while 50% found it good. In terms of approval ratings, PM Modi seems to enjoy the approval of 74% Indians, only a marginal dip from the 78% found in August 2020 survey.

Image courtesy: India Today

Two-thirds of the respondent satisfied with Modi govt’s handling of economic crisis

The MOTN survey said that as many as 67 per cent of Indians are satisfied with the way the central government handled the economic distress caused by the pandemic. Twenty per cent of respondents called it outstanding, while 47 per cent said it was good.

The MOTN poll also said that 66 per cent of the respondents said that incomes decreased due to the pandemic, while 19 per cent said they lost jobs.

The survey also predicted that if elections were to be held today, the BJP would return back to power with a huge margin. The Mood of the Nation poll shows that the BJP would win 291 seats – eight more than what it had got in the August 2020 edition of the Mood of the Nation poll. As per the latest MOTN survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win 321 seats, up from 316 predicted in August.

Amit Shah the best minister, says survey

The MOTN survey has pegged Home Minister Amit Shah as the best performing minister in the Modi government. 39% of the Surve participants have voted in Shah’s favour. He is followed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at 17% and Nitin Gadkari at the fourth position at 10%,

Image via India Today

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by high ratings that the Modi government got in his own survey

As India Today published these above numbers on his show on Thursday, Rajdeep Sardesai appeared shocked.

Taking to Twitter, Rajdeep Sardesai said it was rather ‘baffling’ for him to believe what the poll says about the MOTN survey that gives a resounding appreciation to the Modi government for the way it handled the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout.

Commenting on the survey, Rajdeep Sardesai said that he was ‘baffled’ to believe the survey because it says that more than two-thirds of the people are applauding the government for handling the economic crisis that came as the fallout of the lockdown despite nearly 85 per cent of them have lost their livelihood opportunities.

“Let’s be very clear. Income decreased 66 % during COVID times, 19 % say they lost jobs. And yet this poll suggests that people are applauding the government for saving lives, are worried about the livelihood but at the same time, they are not willing to say that centre mishandled. I still do not have a rational explanation,” said Rajdeep Sardesai in his show.