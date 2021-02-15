Ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped its ante against the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu Adhikary, the rebel TMC leader who had recently joined the BJP, said that the people of the state have reposed their faith in the double engine of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine govt. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan, ‘2019 main half, 2021 main saaf’ & that is going to happen,” he emphasised.

He was probably referring to the BJP’s significant victory in Bengal in the 2019 general elections. The saffron party, almost non-existent in the state previously, had won 18 seats, nearly half of Bengal’s total of 42. It had caused a major blow to the TMC.

No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine govt. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan — ‘2019 me half, 2021 me saaf’ & that is going to happen: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (14.02) pic.twitter.com/N0LPMuv3FE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

TMC denies permission to BJP to hold ‘paribortan yatras’

On Friday, the West Bengal police stopped BJP’s ‘Paribortan’ yatra in Murshidabad district of the State. The State unit of the party had informed that there would be a total of 5 such yatras to raise awareness about the corruption and weaponization of violence by the incumbent TMC government. The BJP had earlier raised aspersions about the unwillingness of the Trinamool Congress to let the heavyweight BJP leaders take out the rallies.

Yes, ‘Khela hobe, khela hobe’ & ‘paribortan hobe’. Let me tell brothers of Mamta didi that BJP will form the govt. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I’ve come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes: WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (14.02.2021) pic.twitter.com/I2i8ux2kme — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Yes, ‘Khela hobe, khela hobe’ & ‘paribortan hobe‘ (The game is on and the change has begun). Let me tell brothers of Mamta didi that BJP will form the govt. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I’ve come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes.” In its defence, the TMC has justified the move by claiming that BJP’s yatras are aimed at spreading communalism. It must be mentioned that the Muslim-dominated district of Murshidabad remains a key constituency for the ruling dispensation.