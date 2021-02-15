Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports '2019 main half, 2021 main saaf': BJP ups its ante against TMC ahead of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘2019 main half, 2021 main saaf’: BJP ups its ante against TMC ahead of West Bengal polls

"No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for the double engine govt. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan, '2019 main half, 2021 main saaf' & that is going to happen," said Suvendu Adhikari.

OpIndia Staff
'2019 main half, 2021 main saaf' BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slogans against TMC in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee (left), Dilip Ghosh ((right), images via Statesman and New Indian Express
169

Ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped its ante against the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu Adhikary, the rebel TMC leader who had recently joined the BJP, said that the people of the state have reposed their faith in the double engine of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine govt. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan, ‘2019 main half, 2021 main saaf’ & that is going to happen,” he emphasised.

He was probably referring to the BJP’s significant victory in Bengal in the 2019 general elections. The saffron party, almost non-existent in the state previously, had won 18 seats, nearly half of Bengal’s total of 42. It had caused a major blow to the TMC.

TMC denies permission to BJP to hold ‘paribortan yatras’

On Friday, the West Bengal police stopped BJP’s ‘Paribortan’ yatra in Murshidabad district of the State. The State unit of the party had informed that there would be a total of 5 such yatras to raise awareness about the corruption and weaponization of violence by the incumbent TMC government. The BJP had earlier raised aspersions about the unwillingness of the Trinamool Congress to let the heavyweight BJP leaders take out the rallies.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Yes, ‘Khela hobe, khela hobe’ & ‘paribortan hobe‘ (The game is on and the change has begun). Let me tell brothers of Mamta didi that BJP will form the govt. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I’ve come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes.” In its defence, the TMC has justified the move by claiming that BJP’s yatras are aimed at spreading communalism. It must be mentioned that the Muslim-dominated district of Murshidabad remains a key constituency for the ruling dispensation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC vs BJP, BJP Modi Shah, Bengal elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Chinese human rights activist calls for the world to organise ‘clean Olympics’, says China should not have the honour of hosting the event

OpIndia Staff -
Penning down how China has always carried out oppressive against common people, the Chinese activist urged the world to 'clean Olympics'
Editor's picks

Armenian group wants USA to push for FATF blacklisting of Pakistan for funding “Jihadist mercenaries” against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh

T Waraich -
The push for blacklisting of Pakistan comes in the backdrop of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Greta ‘Toolkit’ case: Absconding Nikita Jacob files for anticipatory bail after Delhi Police issues a non-bailable warrant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, Nikita Jacob, who was thus far absconding after a non-bailable warrant was issued, has filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court.

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.

Pieter Friedrich, associated with ISI operative, key name mentioned by Police in toolkit conspiracy, ‘fact checkers’ also feature

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Police has said that the role of Pieter Friedrich has come to the fore in the investigation into the Greta 'toolkit' conspiracy.

Involvement of “climate activists” in so called farmers protest shows climate movement is political, not scientific

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Whatever the economic rationale for or against the laws, the climate science on this issue is completely clear. Stubble burning bad. Water table depletion bad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,230FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com