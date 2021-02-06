The ongoing anti-farm law agitation in India has been witnessing the support of international celebrities from singer Rihanna to former pornstar Mia Khalifa. Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon is the latest celebrity to interfere in India’s internal matter.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the actress wrote, “Standing in solidarity with the Farmers Protest in India. Read about who they are and why they are protesting below.” Susan Sarandon had shared the link of a New York Times article, peddling anti-India propaganda to the global community. The Hollywood actress featured in several movies such as ‘Atlantic City’ (1980), ‘Thelma & Louise’ (1991), ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’ (1992), ‘The Client ‘(1994), and ‘Dead Man Walking’ (1995).

Screengrab of her tweet

Susan Sarandon had earlier revealed her obsession with psychedelic drugs. In a startling interview in 2014, the then 67-year-old actress said that she was hooked to ‘magic mushrooms’ and Ayahuasca, a psychedelic tea. Magic Mushrooms contain a hallucinogenic compound named psilocybin, which is classified as Scheduled I drug and is not legally permitted to be used for medical treatment in the US. She has a penchant for marijuana too and advocates its use over alcohol.

Greta Thunberg Files and anti-India propaganda

On February 2, Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country. On first glance, what the documents revealed was that the farmers’ protest and the support it seemed to get from various quarters was in no way organic, as many wanted Indians to believe. As we reported, the documents tweeted by Greta Thunberg revealed that the plan was afoot since November 2020, at the very least.

In one of the linked documents, titled ‘Solidarity with Indian farmers – Twitter storm’ contains meticulous planning about the tweets to be posted to ‘garner international attention’ to the ‘farmer protest’. We already reported how that document proved that Greta Thunberg and Rihanna did not tweet support for the farmers spontaneously, but the tweet was planned well in advance.