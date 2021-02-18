In a brutal incident, a nineteen-year-old woman from Mumbai has been gang-raped in a flat in Ahmedabad by two Muslim youth in the presence of another woman.

According to the reports, the teen was raped by a catering contractor and her friend when she had gone to work as a hostess for a catering event in Ahmedabad.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Shaikh, a catering contractor and Taskeel Qureshi, his friend. In addition to the accused, one Tanya Danawala has also been booked for abetment to rape. Danawala is reported tobe Sahil’s girlfriend and was present at the apartment when the other two raped the victim on Sunday night.

The victim had visited Ahmedabad on Saturday and stayed at a one-bedroom flat along with six others at a housing complex named Akruti township in the Narol area of Ahmedabad, the police said.

The police said that the victim and the three accused persons consumed alcohol in the bedroom while the six others were in the hall. However, by 10:30 pm, they came into the hall and the victim passed out, the police said.

“Then the accused duo after some time took the victim to the bedroom and raped her, the accused woman Danawala had gone inside the room when the incident happened and then left,” the police said.

A case has been registered against the all three accused by the Ahmedabad police. While Shaikh and Qureshi have been arrested, the woman, Tanya is on the run.