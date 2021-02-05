Friday, February 5, 2021
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Beggar community in Ramgarh contributes for Ram Mandir construction
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Beggar community in Ramgarh contributes for Ram Mandir construction

Inspired by the actions of the beggars of the Leprosy community, one Muslim man also contributed to the construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff
Beggars in Jharkhand make generous contribution for Ram Mandir
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Outlook India)
90

While the nation is anticipating the construction of a majestic Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, donations have begun pouring in from devotees from across the social spectrum. In such a development, the beggar community of the Leprosy Colony in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand has contributed ₹2,425 to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, reported Navbharat Times.

While speaking about their generous contribution, one Saraswati Devi informed that the community survives on alms and picks trash for a living. But on learning about the fundraising drive for the construction of Ram Mandir, they could not help but contribute to the cause. Similarly, another member of the Leprosy Colony named Jeetu Mohto, who is a beggar by occupation, also contributed ₹1000 for Ram Mandir.

Inspired by the actions of the beggars of the Leprosy community, one Muslim man also contributed to the construction of Ram Mandir. Identified as one Gulab Khan, the man was passing by the area and was awestruck by the philanthropy of the beggar community. He then proceeded to donate to the Ram Mandir Samiti. The Trust informed that it has received a hefty contribution from people from various walks of life. “Everyone wants to see the dream of the grand Ram temple come true,” it remarked.

80-year-old woman’s priceless contribution for Ram Mandir

Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media, where a poor old woman was seen insisting on donating for the Ram Mandir. In the video, the volunteers were seen insisting that she should donate only 10 rupees and not 20 rupees. In the video, the old woman, who was visibly poor, insisted that she would donate 20 rupees. The volunteers tried to persuade her that she should keep the other ten rupees note and donate just ten rupees, as she might need it for herself.

But the lady was adamant. She said that it was her money and it was her wish to donate 20 rupees. The volunteers then told her that they had a coupon for 10 rupees only, probably in the hope that she would agree and keep the other 10 rupees note with her. But the lady insisted to take two coupons. She then told that her elder son was no more and the volunteers should write one coupon in her name and another in the name of her deceased son.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait makes another ‘promise’ ahead of ‘Chakka Jam’ and Delhi police doesn’t seem to believe him this time around

OpIndia Staff -
After the 26th January insurrection, Rakesh Tikait has made another 'promise' ahead of his call for Chakka Jam on the February 6th
Read more

It is time Meena Harris shuts up and stops supporting the violent insurrection in India: Here is why

World Shashank Bharadwaj -
One such individual who supported violence rioters dressed as farmers was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

‘Kaun hai ye videshi kalakaar’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about Rihanna and other foreign celebrities support his ‘protest’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the farmer tractor rally that led to an insurrection on 26th January

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint lodged against Bombay High Court lawyer Nikita Jacob for conspiring anti-India campaigns after she was exposed by Greta files

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Jacob had created and edited two documents that were used to cause unrest in India which were made public by Greta Thunberg
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

‘Chai-Yoga’ code for Modi and Yogi? The real objective of Poetic Justice Foundation, exposed in the Greta ‘toolkit’

Editorial Desk -
On February 3, environmental activist Greta Thunberg accidentally exposed how anti-India forces are trying to create unrest in India.
Read more
News Reports

Overground worker of JeM arrested after being deported from Qatar, worked for slain Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM OGW Munib Sofi used to buy arms and ammunitions from slain terrorist Waleed Bhai in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Beggar community in Ramgarh contributes for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
The beggar community of the Leprosy Colony in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand contributed ₹2,425 for the Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Donation to the Congress party fund slips in 2019-20, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi contribute less than several party leaders

OpIndia Staff -
While Congress bosses Rahul and Sonia Gandhi contributed 54k and 50k respectively, Kapil Sibal donated Rs 3 crore to the party fund
Read more
News Reports

Poetic Justice Foundation, Skyrocket, ‘Yoga-Chai’ and Pakistan, the target plan: A step by step breakdown of how the global campaign was organised

Anurag -
Greta Thumberg inadvertently revealed a toolkit that exposed Poetic Justice Foundation and its attempt to destabilize India.
Read more
News Reports

Pfizer Inc withdraws application for emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

OpIndia Staff -
A major issue with the Pfizer vaccine is its logistics, since it requires to be stored in minus 70 degrees (-94 F) or below
Read more
News Reports

Former Indian envoys slam the World Trade Organisation for its glaring hypocrisy, demands support on Farm Laws: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
"At present, the Agreement has clauses on domestic subsidies and special safeguards which are in favour of farmers of developed countries," the farmers added.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police to ask Google to share IP address and details of people responsible for the farmer protest ‘ToolKit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police had registered a FIR against people who shared the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Three BSF personnel dismissed, several others transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling across India-Bangladesh border

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI has been investigating the cross border cattle smuggling racket along the India-Bangladesh border, and had made several arrests
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com