Beggars in Jharkhand make generous contribution for Ram Mandir

While the nation is anticipating the construction of a majestic Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, donations have begun pouring in from devotees from across the social spectrum. In such a development, the beggar community of the Leprosy Colony in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand has contributed ₹2,425 to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, reported Navbharat Times.

While speaking about their generous contribution, one Saraswati Devi informed that the community survives on alms and picks trash for a living. But on learning about the fundraising drive for the construction of Ram Mandir, they could not help but contribute to the cause. Similarly, another member of the Leprosy Colony named Jeetu Mohto, who is a beggar by occupation, also contributed ₹1000 for Ram Mandir.

Inspired by the actions of the beggars of the Leprosy community, one Muslim man also contributed to the construction of Ram Mandir. Identified as one Gulab Khan, the man was passing by the area and was awestruck by the philanthropy of the beggar community. He then proceeded to donate to the Ram Mandir Samiti. The Trust informed that it has received a hefty contribution from people from various walks of life. “Everyone wants to see the dream of the grand Ram temple come true,” it remarked.

80-year-old woman’s priceless contribution for Ram Mandir

Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media, where a poor old woman was seen insisting on donating for the Ram Mandir. In the video, the volunteers were seen insisting that she should donate only 10 rupees and not 20 rupees. In the video, the old woman, who was visibly poor, insisted that she would donate 20 rupees. The volunteers tried to persuade her that she should keep the other ten rupees note and donate just ten rupees, as she might need it for herself.

But the lady was adamant. She said that it was her money and it was her wish to donate 20 rupees. The volunteers then told her that they had a coupon for 10 rupees only, probably in the hope that she would agree and keep the other 10 rupees note with her. But the lady insisted to take two coupons. She then told that her elder son was no more and the volunteers should write one coupon in her name and another in the name of her deceased son.