Saturday, February 13, 2021
Ahead of local body polls in Gujarat, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to set the state free from central govt

"India is free but people of Gujarat are imprisoned. If they want to join the movement, they are jailed. We are deciding on the date," Tikait said

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait(Source:dnaindia.com)
Prior to the local body polls in Gujarat, the controversial ‘farmer’ leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said he will be visiting the state as a part of the nationwide march against the Farm Laws and set it free.

Speaking at a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, Tikait said he is going to visit Gujarat to liberate the state from the clutches of the central government. The BKU leader also accused the Centre of suppressing the farmers’ stir in the state by jailing those who were raising their voices against the Farm laws.

“We will march nation-wide, go to Gujarat and set it free. It’s controlled by the Centre. India is free but people of Gujarat are imprisoned. If they want to join the movement, they are jailed. We are deciding on the date,” Tikait said.

Tikait on Friday announced a nationwide march, in a bid to drum up support for the ongoing ‘farmers’ protest against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre in September last year.

It is noteworthy to mention that Gujarat is the home state of both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi had served as chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014. The state is currently ruled by the BJP under the leadership of chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Elections to six municipal corporations will take place on February 21, and for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28. The counting of votes for the six corporations will be taken up on February 23 and for the local bodies on March 2.

Rakesh Tikait to attend 7 mahapanchayat in 3 states to garner support for the ongoing ‘farmers’ protests

Earlier today, BKU’s media-in-charge Dharmendra Malik announced that Rakesh Tikait will be attending seven farmers’ meetings across Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan from Sunday to raise support for the ongoing stir against the new farm laws. Tikait had added then that the Singhu border will continue to act as the office of the ongoing stir.

Asserting that the protests will continue indefinitely, Tikait said, “There will be Ghar Wapsi only after the farm laws are repealed. Our ‘manch and panch’ will be the same. Singhu border will continue to remain our office. Whether the Centre wants to talk today, in 10 days or next year, we’re ready. Won’t go without removing metal spikes from Delhi.”

Farmers have been protesting along the Delhi border since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

‘Farmers’ breached barricades to storm Delhi on Republic Day and unfurl Khalistani flag on Red Fort

It is pertinent to note that the last time Rakesh Tikait and his aides had called for a ‘peaceful’ demonstration in the form of Tractor Rally on January 26, violence and rioting had swept the national capital as the ‘farmers’ ran riot on the streets of Delhi. The protesters had breached police barricades, attacked security personnel deployed to maintain law and order, vandalised public property and set vehicles on fire.

A section of protesters also stormed the grounds of the historic Red Fort and desecrated the symbol of India’s sovereignty. Khalistani flags were also raised on the ramparts of the Red Fort. As many as 300 police officials were injured in the ensuing clashes between the protesters and the law enforcement officials.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

