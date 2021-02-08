Congress senior leader Kamal Nath like many other celebrities and political figures is also an avid social media user. Like Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister is also very active on Instagram, the photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook. The Congress veteran has an impressive 2.10 lakh followers on his Instagram handle, however, he only follows 17.

Though it is completely his discretion as to whom he wants to follow through his social media accounts and its not our place to comment, the third name on the veteran leaders’ Instagram follow list, just below that of his son Nakul Kamal Nath, surely caught our attention and we decided to dig further.

Who Kamal Nath follows on Instagram

The Congress leader follows an Instagram handle which goes by the name ‘karona viral official’, and no, as most people might think, this handle has nothing to do with the pathogen which has wreaked havoc across the world.

This Instagram page has a little above 25000 followers and most of the pictures posted on this page are incredibly vulgar and sexually provocative. These posts are so explicit that it cannot be shared on a public platform.

One of the posts on Karonaviral’s Instagram handle

What appears from Kamal Nath’s Instagram profile is that he is very particular in choosing whom to follow. This is why, though Kamal Nath has over 2.10 lakh followers, he follows only 17. One is left to wonder here, as to what necessitated the Congress veteran to follow this explicit social media handle.

Further on scanning the profile ‘Karonaviral’, we found that this account was in no way related to the Congress party nor any of its leaders. But now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit.

Posts of the handle followed by Kamal Nath

It is pertinent to note here that any account that follows as few as 17 handles does so after careful consideration and vetting, especially, if that handle belongs to a leader as senior as Kamal Nath. None of the posts by this handle pertain remotely to politics, rather, pertains to vulgar images and posts full of sexual innuendos.