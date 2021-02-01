Monday, February 1, 2021
In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

In her budget proposal, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with the allocation of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years to develop health capacity.

OpIndia Staff
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering Union Budget 2021/ Image Source: lok sabha tv
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday. The budget comes at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy is still only recovering from the effects of the lockdown.

This was Finance Minister Sitharaman’s third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a significant departure from the tradition, this year’s Budget is unique as it was presented paperless.

The proposals for the FY22 Budget rests on 6 pillars, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listing the following as main pillars of Budget 2021 – health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive growth, human capital, research & development and lastly minimum government and maximum governance.

In her budget proposal, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with the allocation of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years to develop health capacity.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced the PM Atmabirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will strengthen the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare over a period of six years. The scheme will be in addition to the National Health Mission, she said.

Under the scheme, more 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres to be set up. Integrated public health labs to set up in 11 states.

FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.

The Finance Minister also announced the launch of Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 Mission with an outlay of Rs 1.41 lakh crore over 5 years. The Jal Jeevan Mission Urban to be launched at an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore. The government to launch Mission Poshan 2.0, said Finance Minister to strengthen the nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcome.

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

