Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Did Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

The person standing next to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in the viral image is Nupur Shikare, who is her fitness trainer.

OpIndia Staff
Many social media users had claimed that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has eloped with her 'Hindu servant'
Nupur Shikare with Ira Khan/ Image Source: Instagram
1116

Over the past few days, a picture of controversial Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan with a young man has gone viral on the internet. Adorned with a saffron saree, Ira Khan was seen embracing a Tilak-carrying guy.

As these images went viral on the internet, fans of Aamir Khan could not control their excitement and went on to make several assertions about their relationship. Social media users claimed that the guy spotted in the green shirt was a Hindu servant of Aamir Khan, who has now run away with the actor’s daughter.

A user named Udharam alleged that Aamir Khan, who has a history of looking down on Hindus as inferior people, had employed a Hindu servant for his daughter Ira Khan. However, his daughter has now eloped a Hindu guy, claimed the social media user.

Another user also said that he has come to know that Ira Khan has fallen in love with a ‘Sanghi’ servant. Jeenal Patel, a social media user, said justice has been delivered for Aamir Khan as his daughter elopes a Sanghi man.

Anita Singh took to social media to claim that Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has run away with their Hindu servant. She continued saying that it was good to know that Ira Khan has now been rescued from the barbaric Islamic practice of Halala and hoped that the same happened to the Muslim sisters of the country.

A few Twitter users, too shared the same images to claim that Ira Khan had eloped her Hindu servant. A user Deepak Sharma said that Aamir Khan used to hire Hindu servants to humiliate Hindus, however, the same Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has now eloped with his own Hindu servant.

Another user, pointing out the same, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan absconds with her Hindu minion and took dig at Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Khan Rao saying she might feel intolerance in the country again.

However, the claims of Ira Khan eloping with a Hindu servant of Aamir Khan are not true.

Fact Check

The above image of Ira Khan was first shared by a person named Nupur Shikare on Instagram on the occasion of Deepavali last year. The person standing next to Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan in the viral image is Nupur Shikare, who is her fitness trainer.

Sharing the viral photo on social media on 17 November 2020, Nupur wrote, “Because we like to dress up and smile, Happy Diwali!”

Nupur Shikare’s Instagram post

Last year, Nupur and Ira celebrated festivals like Christmas and Diwali together. Nupur had posted a picture of them on social media. It is also reported that Nupur Shikare was also the trainer of Ira’s father Aamir Khan.

Nupur Shikare is the founder of Fitnessism. He is also the personal trainer of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen. The 24-year-old Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

There are rumours that Ira and Nupur started dating during the lockdown when he also trained her. Both Nupur Shikare and Ira Khan had shared videos and images of their training sessions on social media. Recently, there were reports that Iran Khan has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer.

However, we could not find any media reports or substantial evidence to categorically say that Ira Khan has ‘eloped’ with Nupur Shikare. Nupur Shikare, though presumably a Hindu, is not a servant of Aamir Khan but is a professional fitness trainer. The social media users’ claim of Ira Khan running away with ‘Hindu Sanghi servant’ is not true.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmir Khan daughter, Amir Khan daughter lover, Amir khan Muslim
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi lies about India clearing millions of dollars of Chinese FDI after a 9-month freeze: Here are the exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi shared a report that relied solely on sources, to claim that after a 9 month-long freeze, India had started clearing FDI from China
News Reports

China forces US diplomats to undergo anal swab tests, Biden administration calls it undignified: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese authorities later acknowledged carrying out such tests and assured that they would not be using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 in the future.

Watch: BJP Party President JP Nadda gives his own spin to ‘Pawry Ho Rahi Hai’ meme at West Bengal rally

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP President JP Nadda seems to have put his own spin on the 'Pawri' meme during a rally at West Bengal ahead of 2021 Assembly elections

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPIM owned Deshabhimani quoeted fishermen claiming Rahul Gandhi swimming in sea in Kerala was a drama staged by paying them

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
Opinions

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
Read more
News Reports

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

OpIndia Staff -
Aparna Purohit is accused of hurting religious sentiments through scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series 'Tandav' on Amazon Prime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,124FansLike
520,308FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com