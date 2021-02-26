Over the past few days, a picture of controversial Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan with a young man has gone viral on the internet. Adorned with a saffron saree, Ira Khan was seen embracing a Tilak-carrying guy.

As these images went viral on the internet, fans of Aamir Khan could not control their excitement and went on to make several assertions about their relationship. Social media users claimed that the guy spotted in the green shirt was a Hindu servant of Aamir Khan, who has now run away with the actor’s daughter.

A user named Udharam alleged that Aamir Khan, who has a history of looking down on Hindus as inferior people, had employed a Hindu servant for his daughter Ira Khan. However, his daughter has now eloped a Hindu guy, claimed the social media user.

Another user also said that he has come to know that Ira Khan has fallen in love with a ‘Sanghi’ servant. Jeenal Patel, a social media user, said justice has been delivered for Aamir Khan as his daughter elopes a Sanghi man.

Anita Singh took to social media to claim that Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has run away with their Hindu servant. She continued saying that it was good to know that Ira Khan has now been rescued from the barbaric Islamic practice of Halala and hoped that the same happened to the Muslim sisters of the country.

A few Twitter users, too shared the same images to claim that Ira Khan had eloped her Hindu servant. A user Deepak Sharma said that Aamir Khan used to hire Hindu servants to humiliate Hindus, however, the same Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has now eloped with his own Hindu servant.

Another user, pointing out the same, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan absconds with her Hindu minion and took dig at Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Khan Rao saying she might feel intolerance in the country again.

However, the claims of Ira Khan eloping with a Hindu servant of Aamir Khan are not true.

Fact Check

The above image of Ira Khan was first shared by a person named Nupur Shikare on Instagram on the occasion of Deepavali last year. The person standing next to Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan in the viral image is Nupur Shikare, who is her fitness trainer.

Sharing the viral photo on social media on 17 November 2020, Nupur wrote, “Because we like to dress up and smile, Happy Diwali!”

Nupur Shikare’s Instagram post

Last year, Nupur and Ira celebrated festivals like Christmas and Diwali together. Nupur had posted a picture of them on social media. It is also reported that Nupur Shikare was also the trainer of Ira’s father Aamir Khan.

Nupur Shikare is the founder of Fitnessism. He is also the personal trainer of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen. The 24-year-old Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

There are rumours that Ira and Nupur started dating during the lockdown when he also trained her. Both Nupur Shikare and Ira Khan had shared videos and images of their training sessions on social media. Recently, there were reports that Iran Khan has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer.

However, we could not find any media reports or substantial evidence to categorically say that Ira Khan has ‘eloped’ with Nupur Shikare. Nupur Shikare, though presumably a Hindu, is not a servant of Aamir Khan but is a professional fitness trainer. The social media users’ claim of Ira Khan running away with ‘Hindu Sanghi servant’ is not true.