Twitter is a strange place. US President Joe Biden has now unfollowed American TV star and model Chrissy Teigen from official account after briefly unblocking and following her. She was blocked from the POTUS account when Donald Trump was the US President.

Confused? Here is what happened:

Teigen has made her dislike for Donald Trump very obvious and had been regularly sending him abusive and hateful messages.

Teigen’s tweet

Eventually, after nine years of targeted abuse of Donald Trump, he blocked her in July 2017, which she celebrated on Twitter.

Teigen and Trump, as President, last got into an online feud in September 2019 after the latter called her ‘filthy mouthed’ and her husband, musician John Legend ‘boring’ in a series of tweets.

Trump’s tweet in September 2019

Without tagging him, Teigen had then responded by abusing the former President.

Teigen’s tweet in response to Trump’s tweet

She had then gone on to use the oldest trick in the book to get a hashtag trending for Trump.

Teigen’s trend

However, after Joe Biden became the US President, she tweeted to Biden begging him to follow her as she was blocked by the previous President.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

To this request, Biden promptly obliged. Teigen was one of the twelve people POTUS followed on inauguration day.

But it seems the POTUS following her put pressure on her unhinged trolling and abuses and eventually asked the POTUS to unfollow so she could ‘flourish’.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

To that request, too, the POTUS promptly obliged.

She took to Instagram to share screenshots of how her ‘love-hate’ relationship with former POTUS and current POTUS eventually came to an end.

As of now, she has not yet abused Joe Biden.