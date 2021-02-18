‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait today while addressing a rally in Punia, Haryana, threatened that if the government insists on farmers ending the protests, the farmers will set the crops on fire.

Crops' prices are not increased, but fuel prices have gone up. If Centre ruins the situation, we'll take our tractors to West Bengal as well. Farmers not getting MSP there also: BKU's Rakesh Tikait in Kharak Punia, Haryana pic.twitter.com/nggxhoQ2ig — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

He warned that the central government should not be under any misconception that the ‘farmers’ protesting at various borders in Delhi will go back for harvesting the crops. He added that if the government insists that they go back, they will set the crops on fire.

He further threatened that if the government ‘ruins’ the situation, they will take the tractor rally to West Bengal, which goes for state assembly elections in few months’ time. Attacking Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, he claimed farmers are not getting MSP (minimum support price) there either. Agriculture is a state subject.

The protesting ‘farmers’ carried out a tractor rally on 26th January 2021 when the official Republic Day parade was on. The rally turned violent after the ‘farmers’ took to rioting and attacked police with swords and tried to mow them down deliberately. The rioting ‘farmers’ then took siege of the Red Fort and unfurled various flags.