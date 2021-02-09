A horrific case of abuse has come to light after authorities in Nigeria rescued 115 women from a ‘human milk factory’ in Abuja. The women, aged between 16 and 22, were raped and impregnated before having their milk harvested for dairy products such as cheese, butter and fresh milk, say media reports.

Most of the women were reported to be missing for the past 3 years. It is suspected that the criminals captured their actions on video which was subsequently uploaded to the dark web. According to reports, the ghastly spectacle was funded by people on the dark web who made the payment through Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency.

As per reports, the girls were raped and impregnated live on the internet and after childbirth, they were milked like cows. The milk was processed using some of the latest technology in the dairy industry. The majority of the products were shipped out of the country, along with videos of the entire process.

Reports suggest that the customers could have personalised videos and breast milk products from specific girls and more. It is reported, “Some request that a girl be fed a specific meal the day before she is milked to his specification and for the poor girls to say things like “This milk is for you(insert name)”.”

The entire episode appears far too morbid to comprehend. Some on social media suggested that all of it was an elaborate story to ban cryptocurrency in Nigeria. There is a multitude of comments on the news reports saying that the story was “b*llsh*t govt propaganda.” Another person said that it sounds like some “huge joke”. We can neither confirm nor deny such claims.

Another user said, “I can’t believe they just push this crap to front page for people consumption. Something is seriously wrong somewhere.” “They want to discredit Bitcoin with fake news,” said another.