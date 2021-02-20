Saturday, February 20, 2021
‘I don’t shake a**, I break bones’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at MP Congress leader for calling her ‘naachne-gaane wali’

The actor mentioned three actors—Deepika, Katrina and Alia—to allege that she is the only one who dared to refuse to item numbers and turned down movies starring popular heroes.

Actor Kangana Ranaut hits back at the Congress leader who called her 'naachne ganne wali', says she knows how to break bones as well
Sukhdev Panse, former minister in the previous Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, made a sexist barb against actor Kangana Ranaut, calling her a ‘naachne gaane waali’. The video of the Congress leader making derisively misogynistic remarks against Kangana has been doing the rounds on the internet.

“Gambling and betting are openly going on unabated, but no police action is being taken against it. But, when our party workers protested peacefully against a naachne-gaane waali woman like Kangana Ranaut for her insulting remarks about our farmers, the police lathi-charged them,” Panse said at the Betul District Collectorate to register his complaint about recent police action on Congress workers protesting against Kangana Ranaut.

He also added, as a thinly veiled threat, that the police should not act as a puppet of Kangana as governments keep changing.

“The police should not act as a puppet of Kangana as governments keep changing. There should be a fair investigation of the police’s action against the Congress workers and no action should be taken against our party workers till the probe is complete,” Panse said.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at the Congress leader for his sexist remarks

Panse’s remarks did not sit well with the National Award winner actor, who was quick to respond to the sexist barbs. The actor mentioned three actors—Deepika, Katrina and Alia—to allege that she is the only one who dared to refuse to item numbers and turned down movies starring popular heroes.

Slamming the Congress leader, Kangana tweeted, “Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones.”

Congress workers lathi-charged for creating ruckus on the sets of Kangana’s upcoming movie

The comment from the Congress leader comes after party workers were baton-charged by the police for trying to halt the shoot of the actor’s upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad.

About 250 Congress workers launched a protest at Sarni, where Kangana was shooting for her upcoming movie. The workers wanted Kangana to apologise for her tweets against farmers.

In response, Kangana tweeted: “Police protection has been increased around me as Congress workers in MP held a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLAs are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers. Which farmer gave them such power of attorney? Why can’t they protest for themselves?”

