Monday, February 22, 2021
In Pictures: ‘Run for Modi’ rally captures the formidable rise of BJP in Bengal

Amidst the jubilant celebration, Bengali actor and former TMC member Hiran Chatterjee joined the BJP's campaign 'Run for Modi'.

OpIndia Staff
'Run for Modi' rally draws massive supporters, BJP shows strength of power
Run for Modi rally in Kolkata, image via Twitter/ Amit Malviya
341

Ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in West Bengal, the BJP organised a massive ‘Parivartan rally’ to counter the influence of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government. On Sunday, the BJP launched the ‘Run for Modi’ campaign with hordes of supporting chanting slogans and taking out a march from Shyambazar to Vivekananda road.

Symbolic of BJP’s ideology of nationalism, the march began from the landmark of Netaji’s statue to Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home. As the supporters cheered in support of the BJP, the city of Kolkata witnessed the formidable strength of the party in TMC’s bastion.

Dawning saffron T-shirts featuring PM Modi’s image, the supporters chanted in unison, “Modi asche Modi asche (The BJP headed by PM Modi is coming to power).” National BJP Secretary Sunil Deodhar tweeted, “Enthusiastic Youth of Bengal wants Poriborton (change). It’s just a matter of time before Mamata Didi’s govt. bites the dust.” It must be remembered that Sunil Deodhar had spearheaded the BJP’s massive victory in Tripura in 2018, which used to be one of the strongholds of the Communist party.

The chants of ‘Har har Modi’, and ‘Modi Modi’ refused to cease. The show of strength was immense.

Amidst the jubilant celebration, Bengali actor and former TMC member Hiran Chatterjee joined the BJP’s campaign ‘Run for Modi’. Chatterjee, who had earlier hinted at joining the BJP, was garlanded and welcomed by the party supporters. The Parivartan rally also saw the participation of BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Hiren Chatterjee joins the BJP rally
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

The event organised by Modipara (translated to Modi’s neighbourhood) saw massive participation of the city’s youth. A young boy was seen playing the dhol while others rallied for PM Modi.

Perhaps, one of the iconic moment of the ‘Run for Modi’ event was the participation of a physically disabled man who did not hesitate to tire himself for the ‘parivartan’ in the political dispensation.

Ahead of the polls, BJP leader Amit Shah had recently launched the ‘Modipara’ app. IT Cell Head Amit Malviya had informed that 1.8 lakh users were on the app and that around 3.5 lakh visits were recorded. Roughly, 50% users are between the age of 26 and 35 years.

The app has been a one-stop destination for BJP’s outreach campaigns and is proving successful in countering the rival TMC’s app ‘Didir Doot’ (messenger of Didi Mamata Banerjee). As BJP makes inroads into West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee faces tough comeptition to retain her seat to power.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

