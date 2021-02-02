A molotov cocktail was hurled near a synagogue in Golders Green, London following which a man has been arrested, reported Metro. Footage of the scene has reportedly emerged that show firefighters putting out a fire.

JUST IN – Molotov cocktail thrown at police outside a synagogue in #London's Golders Green.pic.twitter.com/AbZ46JAWkq — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 2, 2021

One of them could be heard saying, ‘Why did he wait all that time to throw that little bottle?’ It is reported that the incident is not related to terrorism. The Community Security Trust said on social media, “Incident in Golders Green this afternoon appears NOT terror related. We thank the emergency services for their constant vigilance and work.”

A local Jewish neighbourhood watch group, was quoted by Jewish News as saying, “Police have been liaising with Shomrim NW London throughout the incident. At this time police have confirmed although the incident is took place with close proximity to a local shul, it is not believed to be terror/antisemitism related. The man involved has been detained by police safety and no members of the public have been injured.”

Jewish News quoted an eyewitness as saying, “There were lots of police of different varieties and a chopper going overheard. The road has been cordoned off from Ravenscroft to Be Kosher and we have seen riot police and numerous unmarked cars. The police have said it is a “life and death situation” but we have not heard more information.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police said, ‘Police were called at 12.28 to The Riding, Golders Green, to a report of a concern for safety. Officers attended and found a man with a vehicle. The man is believed to have set fire to an object before being detained. ‘No members of the public or officers are believed to have been injured. Enquiries are ongoing. The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. As a precaution, nearby roads have been closed.’