Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Government and Policy Massive boost to agriculture: FM Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, Rs...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Massive boost to agriculture: FM Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, Rs 75,000 crore allocated for farmers

FM Nirmala Sitharman announced in her Union Budget for 2021-22 said that agriculture credit has been enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh crores.

OpIndia Staff
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering Union Budget 2021/ Image Source: lok sabha tv
50

As the Indian economy recovers from the blow from the COVID pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget for FY 21-22 in the Parliament on Monday.

The FY22 Budget was based on 6 pillars, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listing the following as main pillars of Budget 2021 – health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive growth, human capital, research & development and lastly minimum government and maximum governance.

Announcing several measures for the agricultural sector, the Finance Minister assured that the Modi government is committed to farmers’ welfare.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget for 2021-22 said that agriculture credit has been enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh crores.

“MSP has gone through a sea change. Over Rs. 75,000 crore paid to wheat farmers in 2020-21, 43.36 lakh benefited from this,” FM Sitharaman added pointing out how Modi government has increased allocation for public procurement over the last few years. The Finance Minister also said that the amount paid to paddy farmers Rs 1.72 lakh crore in 2020-21.

The Modi government has also increased Rural infrastructure fund to Rs 40,000 cr. Micro-irrigation corpus doubled to Rs 10,000 crores, and Agriculture infra funds will be made available to APMCs.

Sitharaman spoke about thrust provided to the farm sector by various measures on credit, market reforms and food processing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat announcements. An increase in area under irrigation, adoption of usage of hybrid and improved seeds, variety replacement ratio and augmentation in seed testing facilities will also help address low productivity concerns in the agriculture sector, the FM noted. Adequate storage and remunerative markets for agricultural produce will be the main focus of post-production management.

These announcements made by the Finance Minister comes at a time when the farmers from Punjab are protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government. Recently, the tractor rally carried out by the protestors turned violent when the rioting mob broke police barricades and attacked cops with swords and tractors. The holy Sikh flag was also unfurled at Red Fort after desecrating the national monument.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbudget 2021, budget agriculture, agriculture budget 2021
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Budget 2021: Govt plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion through disinvestment, LIC IPO announced

OpIndia Staff -
The government plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion with its ambitious disinvestment proposal
Read more
Government and Policy

Massive boost to agriculture: FM Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, Rs 75,000 crore allocated for farmers

OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget for 2021-22 said that agriculture credit has been enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh crores.
Read more

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.

Pakistan to get 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s India-made Covishield under UN’s vaccination alliance Covax

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune's Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will reportedly be supplying over 200 million doses of Covishield and Novavax to GAVI-Covax.

From briefcase to bahikhata to iPad: Budget 2021 goes digital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While leaving from Ministry of Finance this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a tablet wrapped in a red cover with the Emblem shining brightly on it.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari tries to raise the ‘Musalman khatre mein hai’ bogey, gets schooled royally

OpIndia Staff -
The penetrating and razor-edged questions posed by Aman Chopra for Hamid Ansari left him bereft of speech.
Read more
Media

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for circulating fake news about rioter’s death during R-Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a complaint was registered against the far-left 'journalist' under Section 153B and 505 of the IPC in Rampur police station for trying to instigate the crowd by peddling false information about the death of a rioter named Navreet Singh, who had died during the tractor rally after his tractor turtled.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Central university in Leh, more tribal schools: Here’s what FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Budget 2021 for education sector

OpIndia Staff -
Nirmala Sitharaman announces initiatives which will are expected to provide a big thrust to the education sector
Read more
Social Media

Prashant Bhushan slammed on social media after he claims Covid-19 is ‘dying naturally’, wants vaccine money to be used for farmers’ MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan appears to have lost control of his mental faculties that at some point of time enabled him to think critically.
Read more
News Reports

Budget 2021: Govt plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion through disinvestment, LIC IPO announced

OpIndia Staff -
The government plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion with its ambitious disinvestment proposal
Read more
Government and Policy

Massive boost to agriculture: FM Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, Rs 75,000 crore allocated for farmers

OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget for 2021-22 said that agriculture credit has been enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh crores.
Read more
Politics

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.
Read more
Government and Policy

Railways and Urban Infrastructure gets a boost in the Union Budget -2021: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister added that Indian Railways will monetize dedicated freight corridor assets after commissioning. Indian railways have prepared National Rail Plan for India 2030.
Read more
Government and Policy

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

OpIndia Staff -
FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.
Read more
News Reports

Israeli embassy attack: Threatening letter to ambassador warns of revenge for Iranian leaders killed in US drone strike. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A letter recovered by the probe agencies talked about avenging the killings of Iran Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone attack in January 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to get 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s India-made Covishield under UN’s vaccination alliance Covax

OpIndia Staff -
Pune's Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will reportedly be supplying over 200 million doses of Covishield and Novavax to GAVI-Covax.
Read more
News Reports

From briefcase to bahikhata to iPad: Budget 2021 goes digital

OpIndia Staff -
While leaving from Ministry of Finance this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a tablet wrapped in a red cover with the Emblem shining brightly on it.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com