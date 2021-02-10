PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

Prime Minister Modi in his reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha today called out ‘Adani-Ambani‘ rants by Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and hailed the role of private players in nation building.

During the recent agitation, many have demonised the private players, portraying them as monsters who profiteer off the poor. However, departing from age old socialism where former PM Nehru would call profit a bad word, PM Modi said, that while public sector is important, private players also play an important role in the country’s economy. “Take any sector – telecom, pharma- we see the role of the private sector. If India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector,” PM Modi said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has time and again claimed that it will only Adani and Ambani (Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and Reliance Group chief Mukesh Ambani) who will benefit from all the reforms the Modi government brings in. In fact, he had even claimed that defence deals are also for the benefit of these two individuals, all without any evidence.

Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century. “We’ll have to change it. Nobody wants farmers to stay stuck in cycle of poverty, that he doesn’t get right to live. I believe he shouldn’t be dependent on others. It’s our responsibility,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that till the time we could not bring investment and new technologies to our agriculture, we will not be able to make our farming sector strong.

He further added how the farmer agitation was hijacked by those with vested interest. “I consider the farmer agitation pious. But when ‘andolan jeevis’ (professional protestors) hijacked, did not allow toll plazas to work, destroyed telecom towers, do these serve the pious agitation?” PM Modi said.

“What kind of agitation demands breaking up a toll plaza?” PM Modi questioned. “Holding posters of those who perpetrated communal violence, those terrorists who are in jail and demanding their release, this made the farmer agitation unholy,” he said.

During the recent farmer protest, as many as 1,500 Reliance Jio mobile towers were damaged and looted in Punjab by the protesting ‘farmers’. This because of the ‘Adani-Ambani’ rhetorics Rahul Gandhi played wherein the ‘farmers’ believed they are being looted by these corporates.