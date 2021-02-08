Monday, February 8, 2021
Home News Reports As the global left unites against Modi and George Soros connections emerge, PM Modi...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As the global left unites against Modi and George Soros connections emerge, PM Modi warns about war against nationalism

"Our democracy is not a western institution. It's a human institution. India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi highlights India's cultural and civilisational roots in democracy
PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha highlighted India's civilisational roots in democracy, representational image, via Twitter
247
PM Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha today. In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi hailed India's deep rooted democratic values and culture that makes it not just the world's largest, but also the oldest democracy. He exlained that while most of us hear and adapt western phrases, we tend to ignore our own identity and forget our own roots. PM Modi stated that India had seen examples of democratised administration when the rest of the civilisations had not.

PM Modi stated, “Our democracy is not a western institution. It’s a human institution. India’s history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it’s essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India’s nationalism.”

PM Modi explained further, “India’s nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.”

PM Modi’s words were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

Global left and their anti-India propaganda

The global left has always been against India’s growth and development in the name of pseudo-secularism and activism. In recent years, as a nationalist government of BJP came to power in India, the attacks of the global left against India’s image and development projects have only intensified. In his address in Assam’s Dhekiajuli yesterday, PM Modi had highlighted the recently exposed plan of the leftist ecosystem to tarnish India’s image worldwide.

The Khalistani hand behind farmer protests had been evident from the beginning, but recent exposures have also shown how a co-ordinated campaign at a global level involving a large amount of money is underway to spread unrest in India.

Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’ that exposed the elaborate plan by pro-Khalistani and anti-India elements to spread unrest and chaos in India has only confirmed the earlier reports that certain forces are actively working to discredit, malign and damage India’s efforts to emerge as a global superpower.

The global left, that has kept silent through the colossal human rights violations and torture unleashed by powerful nations in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, keeps attacking India over false propaganda and leftist-fanned baseless allegations. As George Soros had asserted earlier, considerable efforts, money and PR campaign are underway to damage brand India.

Billionaire George Soros, who funds political NGOs to disrupt governments and economies, had openly declared his intentions to interfere in India’s internal affairs. Speaking at the world economic forum, Soros has said he will commit $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’, whom he referred to as ‘authoritarian governments’. He accused the Indian Prime Minister of ‘creating a Hindu nationalist state’. Soros’ Open Society Foundation has links with a vast network of organisations and ‘activists’. Organisations connected with Soros’ OSF have been pursuing media and legal battles against the Indian government from issues ranging from the Rafael deal to Article 370 and the CAA.

George Soros and his organisations have been behind massive fundings for the US Democratic Party, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Soros’ foundation had also received significantly large donations from the US government under Obama from the tax-payers’ money, as per reports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi speech, Modi farmer protests, Farmer protests India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

The Global Left unites: Who edited the Wikipedia page of PM Modi to add sentence about India experiencing ‘democratic backsliding’ under PM Modi

Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore
Read more
World

Is Canada’s pandering to Khalistanis making it compromise on its citizen’s health? Here is how it is affecting its vaccine outreach

Dibakar Dutta -
While Trudeau emerges as the posterboy for the Canadian Khalistanis, the lives of common Canadians remain threatened especially in the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Read more

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

‘Biryanijeevi’, ‘Darr ka mahaul jeevi’: Netizens break into memefest as PM Modi takes on ‘andolanjeevis’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to 'lend their support'.

‘Was he talking about Bengal when he said Freedom of Speech, Intimidation?’: PM Modi slams TMC’s Derek O’Brien

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Derek O’Brien had last week attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajya Sabha

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.
Read more
Social Media

The Global Left unites: Who edited the Wikipedia page of PM Modi to add sentence about India experiencing ‘democratic backsliding’ under PM Modi

Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore
Read more
World

Is Canada’s pandering to Khalistanis making it compromise on its citizen’s health? Here is how it is affecting its vaccine outreach

Dibakar Dutta -
While Trudeau emerges as the posterboy for the Canadian Khalistanis, the lives of common Canadians remain threatened especially in the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
Social Media

‘Biryanijeevi’, ‘Darr ka mahaul jeevi’: Netizens break into memefest as PM Modi takes on ‘andolanjeevis’

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to 'lend their support'.
Read more
Politics

You’ll never walk alone: While Yogendra Yadav is mocked for being an ‘Aandolanjeevi’, Prashant Bhushan comes out to prove he is one too

OpIndia Staff -
PIL Activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday revealed the true extent of his knowledge and awareness about India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Was he talking about Bengal when he said Freedom of Speech, Intimidation?’: PM Modi slams TMC’s Derek O’Brien

OpIndia Staff -
Derek O’Brien had last week attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajya Sabha
Read more
News Reports

As the global left unites against Modi and George Soros connections emerge, PM Modi warns about war against nationalism

OpIndia Staff -
"India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," PM Modi asserts how India's nationalism is inclusive, and peaceful, unlike what the anti-India elements project.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com