PM Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha today. In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi hailed India's deep rooted democratic values and culture that makes it not just the world's largest, but also the oldest democracy. He exlained that while most of us hear and adapt western phrases, we tend to ignore our own identity and forget our own roots. PM Modi stated that India had seen examples of democratised administration when the rest of the civilisations had not.

India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

PM Modi stated, “Our democracy is not a western institution. It’s a human institution. India’s history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it’s essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India’s nationalism.”

PM Modi explained further, “India’s nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.”

PM Modi’s words were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

Global left and their anti-India propaganda

The global left has always been against India’s growth and development in the name of pseudo-secularism and activism. In recent years, as a nationalist government of BJP came to power in India, the attacks of the global left against India’s image and development projects have only intensified. In his address in Assam’s Dhekiajuli yesterday, PM Modi had highlighted the recently exposed plan of the leftist ecosystem to tarnish India’s image worldwide.

The Khalistani hand behind farmer protests had been evident from the beginning, but recent exposures have also shown how a co-ordinated campaign at a global level involving a large amount of money is underway to spread unrest in India.

Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’ that exposed the elaborate plan by pro-Khalistani and anti-India elements to spread unrest and chaos in India has only confirmed the earlier reports that certain forces are actively working to discredit, malign and damage India’s efforts to emerge as a global superpower.

The global left, that has kept silent through the colossal human rights violations and torture unleashed by powerful nations in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, keeps attacking India over false propaganda and leftist-fanned baseless allegations. As George Soros had asserted earlier, considerable efforts, money and PR campaign are underway to damage brand India.

Billionaire George Soros, who funds political NGOs to disrupt governments and economies, had openly declared his intentions to interfere in India’s internal affairs. Speaking at the world economic forum, Soros has said he will commit $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’, whom he referred to as ‘authoritarian governments’. He accused the Indian Prime Minister of ‘creating a Hindu nationalist state’. Soros’ Open Society Foundation has links with a vast network of organisations and ‘activists’. Organisations connected with Soros’ OSF have been pursuing media and legal battles against the Indian government from issues ranging from the Rafael deal to Article 370 and the CAA.

George Soros and his organisations have been behind massive fundings for the US Democratic Party, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Soros’ foundation had also received significantly large donations from the US government under Obama from the tax-payers’ money, as per reports.