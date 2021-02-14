Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Politics 'Gamchhe pe likha CAA, uske upar cross': Rahul Gandhi vows Congress party will not...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Gamchhe pe likha CAA, uske upar cross’: Rahul Gandhi vows Congress party will not provide fast track citizenship to Hindus from Islamic countries

Showing the audience the Gamchha, Rahul Gandhi said that he had a cross painted over the CAA that was written on it; which means that regardless of what happens, the CAA will not be implemented.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi says in Assam that Congress party will not implement CAA
Image credit: PTI
447

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reiterated during a rally at Sivasagar, Assam that the party will not implement the CAA should it come to power. In quite a bizarre fashion, that has been the hallmark of his entire career, he used a traditional Assamese Gamchha he had with him to further drive home the message.

Showing the audience the Gamchha, Rahul Gandhi said that he had a cross painted over the CAA that was written on it; which means that regardless of what happens, the CAA will not be implemented. “Nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga (Won’t happen, will never happen),” the senior Congress leader said.

The CAA, which was passed in 2019 by both Houses of the Parliament but is yet to be implemented, fast tracks the process of citizenship for minority communities for neighbouring Islamic countries. After the CAA is implemented, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will have quicker access to citizenship subject to the rules.

Clearly, Rahul Gandhi once again demonstrates the very little regard that he has for persecuted Hindus and people from other religions in the said Islamic countries. Furthermore, most of the persecuted people in these countries belong to the Dalit community.

Thus, for all his talk about fighting for the rights of Dalits and ‘Manuwadi Modi government’, Rahul Gandhi is more than willing to throw Dalits under the bus for petty politics.

Assam had seen significant protests against the CAA when it was implemented. While the matter has been settled since then, it remains a political issue ahead of Assembly Elections in Assam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi assam rally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Behaviour needs to change”, White House lawyers tell Meena Harris to stop using the name of her aunt Kamala Harris for personal benefit: Report

OpIndia Staff -
White House lawyers are concerned that the activities of Meena Harris will bring unwanted scrutiny on Kamala Harris
Editor's picks

After Congress party’s ‘Ambani-Adani’ jibe against BJP, Shashi Tharoor flirts with Elon Musk on Valentine’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor surprised everyone on Sunday after inviting billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to Kerala.

Arrested ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi shared toolkit leaked by Greta Thunberg, worked closely with Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, it was Disha Ravi who had originally shared the Toolkit document with the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Rahul Gandhi, why do you hate us Gujaratis so much?

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
On one hand you claim that you want to 'stop this hate', but on other hand, you propagate this hate against Gujaratis. Why specifically Gujaratis?

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is getting money from fundamentalist organisations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the name of social service, Badruddin Ajmal is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
Cricket

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
515,739FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com