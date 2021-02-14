Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reiterated during a rally at Sivasagar, Assam that the party will not implement the CAA should it come to power. In quite a bizarre fashion, that has been the hallmark of his entire career, he used a traditional Assamese Gamchha he had with him to further drive home the message.

#WATCH | "…..Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai.. ispe likha hai CAA.. ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye.. CAA nahi hoga.. 'hum do, hamare do' achhi tarah sun lo, (CAA) nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sivasagar, Assam pic.twitter.com/ZYk7xAUdYx — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

Showing the audience the Gamchha, Rahul Gandhi said that he had a cross painted over the CAA that was written on it; which means that regardless of what happens, the CAA will not be implemented. “Nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga (Won’t happen, will never happen),” the senior Congress leader said.

The CAA, which was passed in 2019 by both Houses of the Parliament but is yet to be implemented, fast tracks the process of citizenship for minority communities for neighbouring Islamic countries. After the CAA is implemented, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will have quicker access to citizenship subject to the rules.

Clearly, Rahul Gandhi once again demonstrates the very little regard that he has for persecuted Hindus and people from other religions in the said Islamic countries. Furthermore, most of the persecuted people in these countries belong to the Dalit community.

Thus, for all his talk about fighting for the rights of Dalits and ‘Manuwadi Modi government’, Rahul Gandhi is more than willing to throw Dalits under the bus for petty politics.

Assam had seen significant protests against the CAA when it was implemented. While the matter has been settled since then, it remains a political issue ahead of Assembly Elections in Assam.