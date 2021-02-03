Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Politics Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with 'M', conveniently leaves out Chinese...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

The absence of Mao Zedong's name from the list of dictators tweeted by Rahul Gandhi is also instructive of the Congress party's close ties with the Chinese Communist Party. It is worth noting that Congress had signed an MoU with the CCP during the UPA 1 regime to consult on ‘important issues’.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi leaves out Mao Zedong, the founder of China and the biggest dictator of the 21st century in his list of dictators starting from 'M'
Rahul Gandhi(L), Mao Zedong(R)
11

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to pose a question on why do so many dictators have their names starting with ‘M’. Though he did not care to elaborate on the context of the tweet, he shared a list of number of dictators whose names started with the alphabet ‘M’.

“Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Even though the Wayanad MP did not explicitly mention in his tweet, the indirect reference to PM Modi was hard to miss. For the last few months, Gandhi has been attacking the central government and accusing PM Modi of exhibiting fascist and dictatorial tendencies.

Rahul Gandhi drops off mentioning Mao Zedong in the list of dictators starting with ‘M’

While the Gandhi scion spoke about the dictators who had their initials starting with ‘M’, his list did not include the infamous Chinese autocrat Mao Zedong, who is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of the world.

Most people assume that Adolf Hitler or Soviet Dictator Joseph Stalin to be the biggest despots the world has ever seen. However, both Hitler and Stalin were outdone by the former Chinese premier Mao Zedong, also the founder of the People’s Republic of China. From 1958 to 1962, Mao presided over a hare-brained campaign of Great Leap forward policy that led to the deaths of about 45 million people—easily making it the largest episode of mass murders ever recorded.

However, a book ‘Black Book of Communism’ chronicling the tumultuous years of Mao’s regime pegs the number of people died due to Mao’s policies even higher. It states that 65 million people perished because of Mao’s merciless attempts to create a utopian socialist society in China. Under the “Great Leap Forward”, China suffered an unprecedented famine, leading to the deaths of tens of millions of people.

Five years later when Mao sensed that the revolutionary fervour in China is on the wane, he announced another campaign—Cultural Revolution. Under this revolution, gangs of Red Guards — young men and women between 14 and 21—prowled the cities targeting the revisionists and those who were perceived as enemies of the state, especially teachers and intellectuals.

Teachers and Professors across the length and breadth of the country were humiliated, their faces smeared with think and they were forced to get down on their knees and bark like dogs. Some of them were beaten to death by the rampaging Red Guards Army. It was only after the Red Guards started attacking the Communist Party members that Mao called in the Red Army to put down the marauding Red Guards. But by then, a million Chinese were already dead.

Communism continues to be a source of terror in India

Mao’s brand of Communism was adopted by subsequent Chinese leaders, including the current Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, under whose leadership, persecution of minorities have continued unabated. Uyghur Muslim minorities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities under the auspices of Xi Jinping. They have been forcibly sent to detention centres that are described as “re-education camps” and “training centres” by the Communist leaders. They are separated from their families and dissuaded from following religious practices.

Communism remains an enduring threat, not just for the people of China, but for the Indians too. In India, the Communist Party of India(Maoists) carried out terror activities in the form of Naxal attacks in some parts of the rural India. The Communist Party of India(Maoists) draws its ideological inspiration from the Chinese Communist Party.

The CPI (Maoists) is a designated terror organisation by the Indian Government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 2009. Recently, a US report published in 2019 ranked CPI(M) as the 6th deadliest terror outfit in the world. The report blamed the Communist Party of India (Maoist) for the killing of 311 people in 2018 and involvement in over 177 terror incidents in the same year. Although the party is losing its strength, it is still a force to reckon with and the Indian government is taking measures to annihilate them.

Congress signed an MoU with CCP in 2008

The absence of Mao Zedong’s name from the list of dictators tweeted by Rahul Gandhi is also instructive of the Congress party’s close ties with the Chinese Communist Party. It is worth noting that Congress had signed an MoU with the CCP during the UPA 1 regime to consult on ‘important issues’.

In 2008, the Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) had signed a deal in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

Interestingly, the MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and on the Chinese side, it was signed by none other than Xi Jinping himself, who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. The MoU was signed in the presence of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi.

It is also pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi allegedly had a secret meeting with Chinese ministers during his Kailash Mansarovar visit in September 2018. While addressing a town hall meeting titled Reimagining India in Bhubaneswar in January 2019, Rahul Gandhi revealed that he had met Chinese ministers during his visit to Kailash Mansarovar.

Furthermore, it has also been observed that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been studiously mealy-mouthed about criticising China and the Chinese Communist Party. Perhaps, the alleged closeness between Congress and the CCP is the reason why Rahul Gandhi has consciously refrained from including Mao Zedong in the list of dictators he tweeted earlier today?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

OpIndia Staff -
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of humankind
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada - Is he behind Rihanna tweet?

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.

Is this Sanjukta’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ performance of the ‘farmer protests’? Watch artists in Delhi perform a weird dance routine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At Mandi House in Delhi, artists could be spotted performing an extremely unorthodox routine that could only be described as bizarre.

Recently Popular

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand Sikh radio host, brutally stabbed after supporting farm laws, is now recovering from his grievous injuries

OpIndia Staff -
Harnek Singh was brutally attacked by unknown assailants while returning from a broadcast on December 23
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares a list of dictators starting with ‘M’, conveniently leaves out Chinese dictator Mao Zedong

OpIndia Staff -
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China, is arguably the biggest mass murderer in the history of humankind
Read more
News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner accidentally drinks hand sanitiser instead of water

OpIndia Staff -
On February 3, Ramesh Pawar, Joint Municipal Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, accidentally sipped a mouthful of hand sanitiser instead of water
Read more
News Reports

IMF had lent $350 million to Myanmar as ‘unconditional emergency aid package’ days before the coup: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In the last seven months, the IMF has provided Myanmar with $700 million in emergency coronavirus financing, including last week’s payment
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal tops the list of missing children consecutively for 3 years, 1 in 6 children missing from the state: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the NCRB report (2017), there were 1,19,013 missing children in India and West Bengal accounted for 16.5% of the total cases.
Read more
News Reports

Is Khalistani sympathiser Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting ‘farmers’ protest? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada - Is he behind Rihanna tweet?
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day Riots: ‘Farmers Union Leaders were present at Red Fort with their faces covered,’ main accused Deep Sidhu in latest video

OpIndia Staff -
"I am disappointed in you, Ravish Kumar. I thought you are a sensible journalist," said Deep Sidhu in latest video on Facebook video.
Read more
Entertainment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh refuses to condemn Khalistanis after Kangana Ranaut says that’s all she wants

OpIndia Staff -
It is also pertinent to note that Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing farmers’ protests and has also donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers’ cause.
Read more
Politics

‘Congress is a secular party’: Livid, Congress distances itself from Rajasthan NSUI’s Ram Mandir fund collection drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress National Treasurer said that NSUI's drive to collect funds for Ram Mandir was not in line with party's official stand.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com