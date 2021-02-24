President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera. The stadium is named “Narendra Modi Stadium”. The President also carried out the Bhumi Pujan of Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Watch Live: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the world's largest Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.@rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/wsBDnAv7mw — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 24, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Spors Kiren Rijiju and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present. The inauguration comes ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England on Wednesday. The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1,10,000.

The 'Mighty Motera' Awaits the Grand Reopening Today! The last time #TeamIndia met England at #Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad in 2012, India won by 9 wickets. We are ready for such an amazing performance yet again! #INDvENG #MoteraStadium pic.twitter.com/UsxZLVtmse — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 24, 2021

The stadium was constructed in 1982 and initially had a seating capacity of 49,000. The stadium is spread across 63 acres and also has an indoor cricket academy including a dormitory for 40 athletes. It also has dressing rooms big enough to accommodate four teams. The stadium also has a state-of-the-art gymnasium and six indoors practice pitches with three outdoor practice fields, among other amenities.