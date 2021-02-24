Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Updated:

Pres Ramnath Kovind inaugurates world’s largest cricket stadium “Narendra Modi Stadium” at Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Motera

The President also carried out the Bhumi Pujan of Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

OpIndia Staff
President Kovind inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera
1142

President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera. The stadium is named “Narendra Modi Stadium”. The President also carried out the Bhumi Pujan of Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Spors Kiren Rijiju and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present. The inauguration comes ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England on Wednesday. The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1,10,000.

The stadium was constructed in 1982 and initially had a seating capacity of 49,000. The stadium is spread across 63 acres and also has an indoor cricket academy including a dormitory for 40 athletes. It also has dressing rooms big enough to accommodate four teams. The stadium also has a state-of-the-art gymnasium and six indoors practice pitches with three outdoor practice fields, among other amenities.

