Friday, February 5, 2021
An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

"It is a big loss for me personally. And I wish everyone strength to come over this great loss", said Arnab Goswami with a lump throat.

Republic TV pays tribute to its late anchor
Republic TV anchor Vikas Sharma (via Twitter)
After the unfortunate demise of Republic TV anchor Vikas Sharma on Thursday, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami paid a heartfelt tribute to him. Vikas Sharma had reportedly been battling Covid-19 and had recovered. However, he passed away due to post-Covid complications. He used to host a news show named ‘Ye Bharat ki Baat Hai’ on Republic Bharat at 9 pm.

Remembering his colleague and late anchor Vikas Sharma, Goswami termed the loss as “an indescribable shock”. “I have no words to express how devastated we all are here at the Republic media network at passing away of Vikas”, said Arnab Goswami.

Remembering Sharma’s work at Republic TV, Goswami said, “Vikas was part of the launch team of Republic Bharat. And for the last 17-18 months, he has been face of the very popular 9 pm show Ye Bharat ki Baat Hai“.

Praising Vikas Sharma’s unique style of reporting, Arnab Goswami recalled, “…(he) threw his style of presentation, the way in which he described and explained every news story, the nuances that he brought out in ways which were almost magical. And the fact that very often he actually reported from the ground, from the field and being a field reporter he would anchor a show from the ground and then bring incredible insight and depth into the coverage.”

I saw amazing talent in him: Arnab Goswami

Goswami recalled the time he recruited Vikas Sharma and how he impressed him with his talent. “For me personally, Vikas was one of those journalists who I was very very very personally fond of and proud of. I still remember the first day when I interviewed him and he was a field reporter. He came to meet me and he showed me some of his tapes. And we went through the tapes. He had come to apply to be a reporter but I saw that talent in him, amazing talent. And he joined our anchoring team.”

It is a big loss for all of us: Arnab Goswami

He termed the demise of Vikas Sharma a big loss for the Republic media network. “As an anchor, the manner in which he presented the news was completely unique. There was a passion. There was involvement. And there was a great and a very precise manner in which he brought the story alive. There are very few journalists in India who could relate the news in the way that he did. So it is a big loss for all of us. And we will always remember his as a courageous, outspoken journalist and reporter and someone who, forever, will be part of the Republic media network.”

“It is a big loss for me personally. And I wish everyone strength to come over this great loss”, said Arnab Goswami with a lump throat.

