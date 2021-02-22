Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Rahul Gandhi rarely visited, Smriti Irani is here to stay: Irani fulfils poll promise, starts process to build her home in Amethi

Earlier last month, Irani took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi while stating that she had kept her promise of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency regularly, whereas there was a time when its representative visited only once in five years.

Smriti Irani fulfils her poll promise as she buys a plot in Amethi to construct a home
Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency in the 2019 General elections, is all set to have her own abode in the constituency. Irani bought a plot of land in the Gaurigang district and will be visiting Amethi on Monday to complete the land registration process.

Ahead of the 2019 General elections, Irani had promised the people of Amethi that they won’t have to scramble to Delhi searching for their public representatives and in case if voted to power, she would construct a home in Amethi itself to be more accessible to the people. With the purchase of the land and the subsequent registration process, Irani will be one step closer to fulfilling the promise she had made to the people while canvassing for votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The development was confirmed by Irani’s spokesperson Vijay Gupta. “Smriti ji does what she promises. Now, she will serve the people while staying close to them. This is the reason why a piece of land was acquired in Gauriganj. The paperwork will begin on Monday but the finer details of the house and the plot will become clear later,” Gupta said.

However, as per a report published in the Free Press Journal, a tract of land measuring 14,850 sq ft near Gauriganj has been selected by Irani. The Union Minister of Textiles will reportedly get the registry of the land done between 12 to 12:30 pm on February 22.

In the run-up to the 2019 General elections, Irani had rented a house near Jamo Road which acted as her camp office. The Union Minister currently using this camp office to resolve people’s problems.

Earlier, Amethi’s representative visited the district only once in five years: Irani

Earlier last month, Irani took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi while stating that she had kept her promise of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency regularly, whereas there was a time when its representative visited only once in five years.

“The Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi has seen a time when its MP used to visit once in five years to seek votes. A one-and-a-half year ago, I had made a promise that I will come in your midst again and again,” Irani said. “MPs and MLAs are regularly coming in your midst. In the time of coronavirus, they have been present through e-Choupal and resolved people’s problems,” said Irani.

Smriti Irani slays Rahul Gandhi in Congress bastion Amethi

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many a giants and dynasts were slain. The one battle that stood out was that of Amethi, the constituency that has been the bastion of the Gandhi dynasty. Smriti Irani fought a valiant fight and defeated the reigning MP from Amethi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, notably Congress bastion, by a margin of 55120 votes.

Following her victory in the 2019 elections, Smriti Irani had reiterated her promise that she would soon build a home in Amethi and be more accessible to the people of the district. She had then also identified a plot for the same in the Gauriganj locality of Amethi. The announcement was made in the presence of UP deputy CM and PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the inauguration of a Rs 30-crore road project.

