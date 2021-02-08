Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Politics As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police 'controls'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

When the teachers reached near the residence of the State Education Minister, they tried to cross the barricades. The police cracked down on the demonstrators with sticks. During the scuffle, around four protestors were injured.

OpIndia Staff
Jobless teachers yearn for help as Punjab CM remains focused on anti-farm law agenda
Unemployed teachers (left), Punjab CM Cpt Amarinder Singh (right), images via Tribune and National Herald
1

The anti-farm law agitation in India has received active support of the Congress since the beginning. A ‘motivated’ movement, which began in the Congress-ruled State of Punjab, camouflaged into violence, vandalism and desecration of the Indian tricolour on India’s 71st Republic Day.

Under the watch of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the ruling political dispensation remained steadfast to the anti-farm law propaganda so much so that all other issues concerning the State took a backseat. On Sunday, a large group of unemployed computer teachers tried to storm the residence of the State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur in Punjab.

The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams. Spearheaded by the Computer Adhyapak Union, the teachers sought a merger with the Education Department. They first gathered near Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s office, before marching to Singla’s local residence.

Scuffle breaks out between Punjab police and teachers

When they reached near the residence of the State Education Minister, they tried to cross the barricades. The police cracked down on the demonstrators with sticks. During the scuffle, around four protestors were injured. However, a total of 19 teachers were able to breach security and cross the barricades. A protestor informed, “After regularisation, we’re still working under a society. Our meetings with Singla and other authorities have failed to get the desired result.”

While speaking on the development, President of ETT and TET pass Union Deepak Kamboj emphasised that the Punjab government had been considering B.Ed pass individuals for ETT posts. “This is injustice with us and we will not tolerate it at any cost. The government must consider only ETT-pass youth for ETT posts,” he added.

The protestors had earlier turned down a proposal by the government to conduct a meeting on February 24. They had also organised a ‘Poll Khol rally’ in Bhawanigarh to urge people to not vote for the Congress party in the council elections.

Punjab CM sets up legal team to help anti-farm law rioters

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh late took to Twitter to inform that the Punjab government has hired a team of 70 lawyers to ensure quick legal recourse for the ‘farmers’ booked by Delhi Police in connection to the Republic Day riots. CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that he will personally take up the issue of ‘missing farmers’ with the Ministry of Home Affairs and ensure these people reach home safely. Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh’s tweet, netizens wondered if the taxpayers’ money was being used to provide legal aid to the rioting mob.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.
Read more

‘India is the prime target of China’s political warfare’: New book on CCP’s functioning lays bare Beijing’s evil strategy against New Delhi

World OpIndia Staff -
Authored by Kerry K. Gershaneck, the book "Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to Win without Fighting" encapsulates the CCP's nefarious designs against India and other nations

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

Opinions T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.

Usual suspect Wikipedia joins anti-India propaganda, PM Modi’s page targeted to show Indian democracy in decline under his watch

Social Media Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.
Read more
World

Watch: Pakistanis battle each other for a piece of cake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tries to eat a piece with his mask still on

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis are seen falling over each and fighting for a piece of cake in the presence of the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

‘MSP tha, MSP hai, aur MSP rahega’, PM Modi assures the angry ‘phoophis’ in parliament: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
'MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega', PM Modi assured the opposition and the protesting farmer leaders.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 3 kids tortured, mother, tutor killed by ‘amma’ Uma and ‘tailor uncle’ Mohammed Sonu

OpIndia Staff -
The duo, Uma and Mohammed Sonu, have now been arrested by UP Police
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.
Read more
News Reports

Actor-model Gehana Vasisth lured in struggling actors to work in porn videos for 15,000 Rs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had arrested Gehana Vasisth along with others and sent them to custody till February 10.
Read more
World

‘India is the prime target of China’s political warfare’: New book on CCP’s functioning lays bare Beijing’s evil strategy against New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Authored by Kerry K. Gershaneck, the book "Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to Win without Fighting" encapsulates the CCP's nefarious designs against India and other nations
Read more
News Reports

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.
Read more
Opinions

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com