The anti-farm law agitation in India has received active support of the Congress since the beginning. A ‘motivated’ movement, which began in the Congress-ruled State of Punjab, camouflaged into violence, vandalism and desecration of the Indian tricolour on India’s 71st Republic Day.

Under the watch of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the ruling political dispensation remained steadfast to the anti-farm law propaganda so much so that all other issues concerning the State took a backseat. On Sunday, a large group of unemployed computer teachers tried to storm the residence of the State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur in Punjab.

The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams. Spearheaded by the Computer Adhyapak Union, the teachers sought a merger with the Education Department. They first gathered near Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s office, before marching to Singla’s local residence.

Scuffle breaks out between Punjab police and teachers

When they reached near the residence of the State Education Minister, they tried to cross the barricades. The police cracked down on the demonstrators with sticks. During the scuffle, around four protestors were injured. However, a total of 19 teachers were able to breach security and cross the barricades. A protestor informed, “After regularisation, we’re still working under a society. Our meetings with Singla and other authorities have failed to get the desired result.”

While speaking on the development, President of ETT and TET pass Union Deepak Kamboj emphasised that the Punjab government had been considering B.Ed pass individuals for ETT posts. “This is injustice with us and we will not tolerate it at any cost. The government must consider only ETT-pass youth for ETT posts,” he added.

The protestors had earlier turned down a proposal by the government to conduct a meeting on February 24. They had also organised a ‘Poll Khol rally’ in Bhawanigarh to urge people to not vote for the Congress party in the council elections.

Punjab CM sets up legal team to help anti-farm law rioters

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh late took to Twitter to inform that the Punjab government has hired a team of 70 lawyers to ensure quick legal recourse for the ‘farmers’ booked by Delhi Police in connection to the Republic Day riots. CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that he will personally take up the issue of ‘missing farmers’ with the Ministry of Home Affairs and ensure these people reach home safely. Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh’s tweet, netizens wondered if the taxpayers’ money was being used to provide legal aid to the rioting mob.