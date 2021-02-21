Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Politics 'Our boys will play on the field, there will be no opposition left': Trinamool...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Our boys will play on the field, there will be no opposition left’: Trinamool leader threatens no one can go vote except party voters

Former Bhangar MLA Arabul Islam was also reportedly present at the meeting where Modassar Hossain made the controversial comments.

OpIndia Staff
Trinamool leader Modassar Hossain threatens ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections
Image Credit: PTI
490

A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool Congress leader Modassar Hossain can be seen threatening opposition party leaders and voters ahead of the Assembly Elections in West Bengal. Former Bhangar MLA Arabul Islam was also reportedly present at the meeting where Modassar Hossain made the controversial comments.

Hossain said, “No one can go to vote except the Trinamool people. Those who do not want to vote for Trinamool will be sleeping at home. The central forces will guard the booths, our boys will play on the field.”

Modassar Hossain continued, “Ward No.2 of the panchayat has 14,000 votes. We need all of them. We fight as a team irrespective of the Opposition. When you do so, we don’t turn our backs. CPIM, Congress, BJP and TMC are calling it a ‘game’. (Don’t worry), all our players are ready. This will be a different game altogether… There won’t be any Opposition left.”

The meeting was reportedly held on Saturday. Political violence has been rampant in West Bengal under the Trinamool regime. Numerous BJP workers have been murdered in the state allegedly due to political motivations.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reached West Bengal on Saturday in light of the Assembly Elections. The CAPF deployment will include 30 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 60 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 5 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 25 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) and 5 companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTrinamool leader issues threats
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,765FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com