A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool Congress leader Modassar Hossain can be seen threatening opposition party leaders and voters ahead of the Assembly Elections in West Bengal. Former Bhangar MLA Arabul Islam was also reportedly present at the meeting where Modassar Hossain made the controversial comments.

Hossain said, “No one can go to vote except the Trinamool people. Those who do not want to vote for Trinamool will be sleeping at home. The central forces will guard the booths, our boys will play on the field.”

Watch how @AITCofficial leader Modassar Hossain is openly saying on camera that noone other than TMC supporters shall be allowed to enter polling booth in his area ! If this is the situation on camera, one might well estimate what is the reality. @AmitShah @HMOIndia @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/mwbzyizU9s — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) February 21, 2021

Modassar Hossain continued, “Ward No.2 of the panchayat has 14,000 votes. We need all of them. We fight as a team irrespective of the Opposition. When you do so, we don’t turn our backs. CPIM, Congress, BJP and TMC are calling it a ‘game’. (Don’t worry), all our players are ready. This will be a different game altogether… There won’t be any Opposition left.”

The meeting was reportedly held on Saturday. Political violence has been rampant in West Bengal under the Trinamool regime. Numerous BJP workers have been murdered in the state allegedly due to political motivations.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reached West Bengal on Saturday in light of the Assembly Elections. The CAPF deployment will include 30 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 60 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 5 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 25 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) and 5 companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).