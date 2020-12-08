Politics in West Bengal has long been marred with violence and ever since BJP has gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party. So much so, that a list of, say, the worst incidents of political violence becomes lost in a haze of plenty. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on Sunday alleged that political violence has reached its peak in Bengal and around 300 BJP workers have been killed under Mamata Banerjee’s tenure.

Though the Trinamool Congress has been always been in a denial mode and accused BJP of making false claims, that fact is that BJP karyakartas and leaders have always been at the receiving end in Bengal. To set the record straight, here are 8 such incidents of brutal attacks meted out at BJP workers by TMC goons, solely in the month of December 2020 alone. It is pertinent to note here that these are those few of the many incidents which made it to the mainstream media, and the month of December is not over yet.

December 22: BJP worker Ashok Sardar shot dead in West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas

Minutes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that political murders in the state were declining, a BJP worker named Ashok Sardar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the state’s 24 North Parganas on December 22. The incident occurred when men mounted on motorcycles unleashed five bullets at Ashok Sardar in broad daylight in Madhyamgram, 15 kms from Kolkata. Sardar succumbed his injuries. The deceased leader’s family has alleged TMC’s hand in the incident.

Ashok Sardar, BJP worker shot dead by TMC goons in Madhyamgram, 15 kms from Kolkata.



December 20: BJP workers attacked with stones after HM Amit Shah’s rally

Hours after many senior TMC and Congress leaders including TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party’s workers were allegedly attacked by TMC goons after a massive rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Midnapore. The workers were attacked in the Keshpur area while they were coming back from the rally. As per the reports, their cars were pelted with stones and bricks. Some workers have alleged that petrol bombs (Molotov cocktail) were also hurled on their vans while returning from the rally.

As per reports, as many as 15 BJP workers were injured while 6 had to be hospitalised. Cars were also badly damaged in the attack.

December 13: BJP worker Sukhdev Pramanik was found dead in Bardhaman in West Bengal

On December 13 (Sunday), a BJP karyakarta named Sukhdev Pramanik was found dead in a pool in East Bardhaman’s Purbasthali village. BJP alleged that Pramanik was killed by TMC goons after he took part in protests against the attack on the party chief JP Nadda’s motorcade in Kolkata on December 10. The worker’s family claimed that he had gone missing after he participated in the BJP’s protest rally against the attack on BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy. TMC, however, rejected the charges.

Following the incident, the locals took to the streets, blocking a road for 2-3 hours and burning tyres. They barred the police from taking Pramanik’s body from the spot. The situation was only resolved after police assured the protesters that a “proper investigation” will be conducted.

December 12: BJP booth president Saikat Bhawal hacked to death, six others critically injured

Merely 24 hours before Sukhdev Pramanik’s murder, a BJP booth president named Saikat Bhawal was bludgeoned to death and six others critically injured in Halisahar in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas on Saturday evening, allegedly by Trinamool (TMC) goons. They were targeted during BJP’s door-to-door outreach programme ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’. Saikat had gone to meet people, as a part of BJP’s public outreach programme, when he was assaulted by Trinamool Congress goons. The BJP has alleged that he was stabbed by sharp weapons.

Bhawal was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Kalyani where he was pronounced dead. No arrests were made in the case.

December 10: BJP chief JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s motorcade attacked in Kolkata, West BEngal

On December 10, JP Nadda, National President BJP, was also attacked allegedly by TMC goons while he was going to Diamond Harbour. Protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle. Eight leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy, were injured in the incident.

Videos had surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stood like mute spectators.

Sharing the same video which showed cracked windshields and pieces of bricks hurled at the car he was travelling in, Vijayvargiya called the attack an abject failure of the WB police working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee government. “In front of the police, near Siracol Bus Stand, the TMC goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car”, wrote Vijayvargiya, furthering that the Bengal police were informed about JP Nadda’s program in advance, still they failed to provide adequate security to the party president.

Not coming as a surprise, instead of condemning the attack on the BJP chief, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had then too called the ambush, staged.

December 9: BJP worker Swapan Das found murdered in Coochbehar, West Bengal

Swapan Das, a BJP booth committee member of Tufanganj assembly, was found hanging from the ceiling on December 9 morning inside a school building in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district. The official Twitter account of BJP Bengal unit posted a tweet, informing about Das’ suspicious death and alleging TMC’s involvement in his death.

The BJP has alleged that “miscreants” having their allegiance to the Trinamool Congress had murdered Das on Tuesday night and his body had been hanged later.

According to a local BJP leader, Das’ death was a cold-blooded murder presided over by the TMC. He cited the blood-stains present on the floor and the deceased’ feet touching the ground to allege there was foul play involved in his death. Once again, TMC repudiated the allegations.

December 7: BJP leader Kabir Bose’s car vandalised, confined to his house by 100 TMC workers

In yet another incident of atrocity on BJP workers in the hands of TMC goons, BJP spokesperson Kabir Shankar Bose was held captive in his own house by almost 100 TMC goons who surrounded his house and prevented him from stepping outside. Informing about the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta Tweeted: “West Bengal BJP spokesman & barrister Kabir Shankar Bose has been under siege in his flat in Serampore. The TMC, in collusion with the police, are preventing him from leaving or anyone from entering.”

Dasgupta further stated that Kabir’s car has been vandalised and inquired whether the law and order situation has broken down in the State of West Bengal.

While speaking to Opindia, Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal. He stated that around 100 TMC workers are outside his house and that he has been under siege.

It was reported how a scuffle broke out between the security personnel of the BJP leader and Trinamool workers after BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose tried to take his car out of his house. In a video which surfaced, two groups could be seen having a heated argument, followed by pushing and shoving. The BJP leader’s car was vandalised, as evident from the broken glass pane at the back of his car.

Like in all other cases, TMC not only denied involvement but also went a step ahead to make bizarre allegations against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mamata Banerjee’s close aide Kalyan Banerjee had claimed that the BJP leader is a ‘goon’, who has been sent to unleash hooliganism in the area by West Bengal Governor.

December 7: West Bengal police and TMC goons hurl crude bombs, rain lathis, killing senior BJP karyakarta Ulen Roy and injuring several others

On December 7, West Bengal was converted into a battlefield when the police attacked BJP workers during a protest against the WB government at Tinbatti. West Bengal police used batons, tear gas, and water cannons to stop peaceful protesters in two rallies organized by Bharatiya Janata Party. There were reports that TMC goons were also standing with the WB police and hurdled country-made bombs on the protesters. The protest was against the Mamata Banerjee government for ignoring the under-developed North West Bengal. Over a hundred people were injured, and one senior Karyakarta, Sri Ulen Roy, died.

Considering all these incidents happened merely in a span of 22 days, speaks volumes of the grim situation in Bengal where TMC goons, bolstered by political patronage, have turned into nightmares for their political opponents in the state. With West Bengal assembly elections approaching in a few months from now, one wonders how many more BJP workers would fall prey to the wrath of the ruling dispensation which will leave no stone unturned to keep BJP at bay in West Bengal.