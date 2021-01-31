Sunday, January 31, 2021
Delhi: Caravan employee Mandeep Punia tries to cross barricades and misbehave with cops at Singhu border, detained

Punia, who works with the far-left propaganda website 'The Caravan' and Junputh, was moving through roadblocks and trying to remove the barricades when he misbehaved the police.

OpIndia Staff
Caravan 'journalist' Mandeep Punia detained/ Image Source: Sandeep Singh
3

The Delhi Police have detained a person named Mandeep Punia, claiming to be a ‘journalist’ from Singhu border on Saturday night after he misbehaved with a station house officer (SHO).

According to the reports, Punia, who works with website ‘The Caravan’ and Junputh, was moving through roadblocks and trying to remove the barricades when he misbehaved the police.

A video has gone viral on social media platforms in which one can see how the alleged journalist was trying to cross the barricades forcefully. He was soon nabbed by the Delhi police and detained him.

Another person claiming to be a ‘journalist’ – Dharmender Singh was also detained by the Delhi Police. However, he was later let go after he showed his press ID.

Speaking about the arrest, a senior police officer said Punia was standing with the protesters and he did not have a press ID card. He was trying to move through the barricades which were kept to segregate and secure the area. An altercation broke out between police personnel and him.

The police said that Caravan ‘journalist’ misbehaved with the police and was soon detained.

Caravan peddles fake news on rioters death, complaint registered

An FIR has been registered against the far-left propaganda website – ‘The Caravan’ and a few other journalists  for sharing fake news during the Republic Day violence in Delhi to cause unrest and riots.

Six ‘journalists’, including India Today’sRajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, associated with Congress mouthpiece National Herald, Zafar Agha, far-left rag Caravan’s Ananth Nath, Vinod Jose, and Paresh Nath, were booked by the Noida Police Thursday for sedition for trying to incite violence by sharing misinformation.

All of them have been booked for spreading the fake news that one protestor was shot dead by Delhi Police during the tractor rally on Republic Day, who had actually died due to an accident. 

The far-left outlet – Caravan had also spread the fake news, claiming that “An eyewitness told The Caravan that he saw the police firing from behind the grills of the Andhra Education Society.” They had also reported that eyewitnesses said they saw police personnel fleeing from the spot after Navreet was shot.

However, the post mortem details had proved the rioter died during the tractor rally succumbing to the antemortem injuries he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the incident’s viral video, and there was no bullet injury on his body.

