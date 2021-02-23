Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Updated:

Watch: TMC leader discounts ‘Beimaan Kafir Hindu’ votes while asking cadres to consolidate Muslim votes at any cost

He continues to say that the Hindus are the most unfaithful lot, an example of which the state witnessed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says the TMC leader.

OpIndia Staff
TMC leader explains to his cadres how "Baimaan Kafir Hindus" will not vote for TMC which is why they should concentrate on consolidating Muslim votes
A video has gone viral on social media where a TMC leader is seen explaining to his party cadres how they will have to consolidate Muslim votes ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal. While doing so, he is heard openly castigating and abusing Hindus who did not choose to vote for the Trinamool Congress in the past.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared the video on social media.

The TMC leader says that even if you provide all sorts of facilities to “Beimaan Kafir Hindu” (Beimaan means cheaters while Kafir means non-believers in Islam) 364 days out of 365 days, missing out just a single day, they would not vote for you. He continued, saying that Hindus are the most unfaithful lot, an example of which the state witnessed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says the TMC leader.

The leader explains to his cadres, “Let us presume that out of 4500 votes, we will not get 500 votes. We have to do whatever it take to bag the rest of the 4000 votes. Whatever strategies need to be devised… even if that takes to pull a person by his hand, force him to vote by pulling him/her by the hair or falling on the persons feet.. basically, we have to administer the medication as per the requirement.”

West Bengal is set to witness its 17th Assembly election in a few weeks’ time. The 2021 elections are the most crucial battle for the ruling Trinamool Congress party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee to remain relevant in the country’s politics. Mamata Banerjee is currently in a catch 22 situation, where on one side the saffron wave in the state post-2014 Lok Sabha election is giving her sleepless nights, while on the other hand, she is having to cope with internal feuds and mass defection by leaders of her party.

Moreover, there is also a strong anti-Trinamool sentiment brewing in the state adding to the party’s predicaments. In such a precarious situation, Muslim votes could be the only saving grace for the Mamata Banerjee led party, which is why the TMC leader, in the viral video, explains to his cadres how “Beimaan Kafir Hindus” will not vote for TMC which is why they should concentrate on consolidating Muslim votes.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

